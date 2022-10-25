ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orange County homeowners frustrated by relentless flooding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local family was forced from their home due to Hurricane Ian, and now, they are once again dealing with flooding. In fact, the torrential downpours Thursday night caused several high water issues. Carmina Ozaeta pointed to a container in front of her Palm Lane...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Ian aftermath food and supply giveaway Saturday in Intercession City

A drive-through Hurricane Ian relief food distribution event will be held Saturday at noon in Intercession City. District 1 County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry will work with the Salvation Army to host the distribution of food, cleaning supplies and other recovery items at the Intercession Fire Station at 1535 Immokalee St. The distribution will last through 2 p.m., or as long as supplies last — the event will be first-come, first-served.
INTERCESSION CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’

With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
THE VILLAGES, FL
LkldNow

Orlando Health Doubles Bed Capacity at Planned Lakeland Highlands Hospital

Orlando Health hasn’t even broken ground yet on its Lakeland Highlands hospital location, but officials have already doubled plans for the facility just south of the Polk Parkway. Hospital officials announced that they are scrapping their original plan for a 136-bed facility and instead building a 302-bed hospital with 30 intensive care and progressive care rooms.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County fire crews respond to building fire

BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

