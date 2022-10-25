Read full article on original website
Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents in the Intercession City area will have a chance to pick up free food and more on Saturday. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry and The Salvation Army are inviting residents to a food distribution event on Oct. 29. The giveaway, scheduled from...
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
Good Samaritan tells residents to start paying rent as safety concerns are raised
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — All mobile home owners and some tenants with leases on Good Samaritan’s Kissimmee Village property that flooded after Hurricane Ian last month will have to start paying rent again Friday, the property announced. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rent was suspended...
Hillsborough County Residents Can Pre-Register For Food Assistance After Hurricane Ian
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for food assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). D-SNAP, implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, requires that Hillsborough County applicants pre-register from now through
fox13news.com
More than 20 Lakeland swans sold after big population growth on Lake Morton
LAKELAND, Fla. - The first swan sale since 2020 took place in Lakeland on Friday. This comes after the swan population on Lake Morton eclipsed 50, a key number for the City of Lakeland. "What happens when we have over 50 swans, we notice that the swans start leaving this...
WESH
Orange County homeowners frustrated by relentless flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local family was forced from their home due to Hurricane Ian, and now, they are once again dealing with flooding. In fact, the torrential downpours Thursday night caused several high water issues. Carmina Ozaeta pointed to a container in front of her Palm Lane...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Halifax Health reports record number of trauma admissions during 2022 Biketoberfest weekend
Vice President of Communications at Halifax Health. The 2022 Biketoberfest weekend had a record number of trauma admissions and trauma team activations. Patients with trauma admitted and deemed Biketoberfest-related were 23 and trauma team activations deemed related to Biketoberfest were 32. The number of trauma activations is 17 more than...
positivelyosceola.com
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
aroundosceola.com
Ian aftermath food and supply giveaway Saturday in Intercession City
A drive-through Hurricane Ian relief food distribution event will be held Saturday at noon in Intercession City. District 1 County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry will work with the Salvation Army to host the distribution of food, cleaning supplies and other recovery items at the Intercession Fire Station at 1535 Immokalee St. The distribution will last through 2 p.m., or as long as supplies last — the event will be first-come, first-served.
villages-news.com
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’
With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
Food for thought: Last day to register for Second Harvest Food Bank tour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is the deadline to register to get a behind-the-scenes look at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The food bank is offering “Food for Thought” tours to give community members an in-person look at the facilities that help feed Central Floridians in need every day.
Orlando Health Doubles Bed Capacity at Planned Lakeland Highlands Hospital
Orlando Health hasn’t even broken ground yet on its Lakeland Highlands hospital location, but officials have already doubled plans for the facility just south of the Polk Parkway. Hospital officials announced that they are scrapping their original plan for a 136-bed facility and instead building a 302-bed hospital with 30 intensive care and progressive care rooms.
Deltona woman worried growing hole on property could lead to more flooding
DELTONA, Fla. — A homeowner in Deltona is concerned about how much property she’s lost due to flooding. A hole in her yard has grown in the past two weeks, and now it’s covered with water. When the homeowner, Tracy Barbour, went to the city for help,...
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. Deputies found the man’s body in front of a home on 28th Street, just off Rio Lane. The man was found dead in a residential neighborhood filled...
WESH
Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
Happening Saturday: Goodwill gives away free tickets to Calle Orange festival in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One lucky winner will receive some festival tickets from a local organization this weekend. Goodwill of Central Florida will have a pair of tickets to give away for the Calle Orange festival in Orlando. Those who are interested in entering the ticket giveaway should stop...
WESH
'I miss my boys': Mom of brothers killed in Orange County hotel shooting speaks for first time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is speaking out for the first time after losing both of her sons to gunfire in separate shootings just minutes apart. Dylan Jimenez was shot after an argument with another man, then shortly after, his older brother Bryan Richardson was shot by a responding Orange County deputy.
click orlando
17-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Auburndale; 1 in custody, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot Friday in Auburndale, police said. Officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden and Parrot roads, where they located the girl unresponsive, according to a news release.
click orlando
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
WESH
Orange County fire crews respond to building fire
BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
