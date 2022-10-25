Read full article on original website
Evan Peters wore lead weights on his arms for 10 months to stay in character as Jeffrey Dahmer ahead of Netflix role
Showrunner Ryan Murphy said that Peters also wore shoe lifts to mimic Dahmer's physicality and mannerisms, according to Variety.
The eternal sadness of the child vampire
This piece contains spoilers for the AMC show "Interview with the Vampire" Some things are spoiled for you once you're a parent. Staying up past midnight. Sleeping in. Last-minute plans with friends, and often, films or television where children are in danger (basically, Steven King's and Steven Spielberg's oeuvre). But although many parents and guardians shy away from stories where children face harm, one wound directed at children in recent television is particularly and sneakily terrible.
Cooper van Grootel on Complicating the "Sensitive Bad Boy" Archetype in One of Us Is Lying Season 2
When Gen Xers first watched a nerd, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal report to their school library for detention, the outcome was pretty wholesome: Arguably the worst thing to happen to anyone in John Hughes’s 1985 film The Breakfast Club is Allison’s (Ally Sheedy) preppie makeover. Entertainment for today’s teens goes a lot harder. When a similar mix of high school seniors show up for detention in One Of Us Is Lying, the “basket case” ends up dead.
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
The Uncut Gems Team of Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers Are Making Another Sure-to-Be Nerve-Wracking Classic
Refill your anxiety medication and brew a pot of chamomile tea, because the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler are teaming up for a second, sure-to-be-nerve-wracking feature follow-up to Uncut Gems for Netflix. Deadline reports the untitled movie is expected to shoot “in the second quarter of 2023,” and the Safdies are still finishing the script, which “is likely set in the world of high-end card collecting.”
Charlie Cox On Getting Back Into Daredevil Mode
He was initially introduced on—and subsequently canceled by—Netflix, but now Daredevil is finally in the MCU. After a coy tease with Matt Murdock’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear made his official debut in the eighth episode of the She-Hulk Disney+ series, marking a continued transition of characters from Netflix’s Marvel series into the MCU proper.
The Peripheral Is a Show About How Much the Future Sucks
William Gibson’s thrilling, grimly-detailed novels have made him a titan within science fiction, but the uncanny prescience of his stories have also made him a major figure in the wider world—the secret source code for everything from your iPhone to your favorite jacket. Since the early 1980s, he’s imagined the over-connected future we’re living in, or at least hurtling towards, and influenced countless books and movies while doing it. As Zach Baron put it when profiling him for GQ in 2014, ahead of the release of his novel The Peripheral, “His work has permeated the culture to the point that even he can’t tell what’s his and what isn’t.”
Psychiatrist Breaks Down the Psychology of Star Wars Characters
Psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr. Eric Bender is back to explore and break down the mental health and psychology of Star Wars characters, including Emperor Palpatine, Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Jawas and Kylo Ren. Director: Christopher Smith Director of Photography: Florian Pilsl Editor(s): Jimmy Chorng Host: Eric Bender Executive Producer: Traci Oshiro Producer: Kristen Rakes Associate Producer: Sam Dennis Line Producer: Jen Santos Production Manager: James Pipitone Production Coordinator: Daniella Resto Camera Operator(s): Lisa Fryklund Audio: Simon Gordon Production Assistant(s): George Anderson Covid Coordinator: Erica Beedle Post Production Supervisor: Rachael Knight Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Rob Lombardi Assistant Editor: Diego Rentsch Billy Ward.
Paul Dano Can’t Believe He Gets to Play (a Version of) Steven Spielberg’s Dad in The Fabelmans
From playing The Riddler in The Batman to a disaffected dork in Little Miss Sunshine, Paul Dano’s had a long and diverse presence on screen. The actor recently sat down to break down a few of his most well-known roles for GQ’s Iconic Characters series. On his instantly...
Paul Dano Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Paul Dano breaks down a few of his most iconic characters from 'The Batman,' 'Little Miss Sunshine,' 'There Will Be Blood,' 'Swiss Army Man,' 'Love & Mercy,' 'Okja,' 'Knight and Day,' 'Escape at Dannemora,' 'The Fabelmans,' 'Ruby Sparks' and 'Prisoners.' 00:00 Intro 00:14 The Batman 02:20 Little Miss Sunshine 05:08 There Will Be Blood 07:40 Swiss Army Man 09:38 Love & Mercy 12:00 Okja 13:45 Knight and Day 15:07 Escape at Dannemora 16:31 The Fabelmans 17:46 Ruby Sparks 19:23 Prisoners.
The George Saunders Guide to Compassion, Forgiveness, and Finding Hope Amid Dystopia
At 63, George Saunders, a one-time geophysical engineer who emerged, in middle age, as perhaps America’s most celebrated fiction writer, finds himself navigating questions about who he really is. “There’s so many different selves bouncing around and they come to the microphone at different times,” he said recently, over the phone from his house in California. “At this point in my life, I look back and go, okay, what was the self that I most liked? And how did I encourage that self to come forward? And when am I at my worst? And why does that person show up? That idea that our moral presence in the world has to do with urging these better selves forward.”
Meet Christian Coppola, the Young Director and Fashion World Darling Making “Really Chaotic Operas”
When I meet Christian Coppola for lunch on a hot day in August, the scene is like something out of a film the rising director might helm: Balthazar, 1:00pm rush well underway, servers toing and froing with frisée salads. Coppola sits in a VIP booth reading the New York Times through dark sunglasses, distinctly unfazed by the hectic routine unfolding around him. His work, he’ll explain, is increasingly mirroring his life, and as a fashion-world-famous 29-year-old who has modeled for Valentino and is a Saint Laurent show regular, his life is full of highly stylized chaos.
Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Is a Top Priority at Lucasfilm
Though the Star Wars TV shows have been popping up on Disney+ at an impressive rate, but three years since the last movie, The Rise of Skywalker, there has been some serious uncertainty about where the film side of the franchise is headed. That picture became a little clearer on October 23 when Deadline reported that a new Star Wars film is in the works, to be written by Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof, with documentarian and TV-director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.
