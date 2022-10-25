Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a RoomDianaEureka Springs, AR
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Related
nwahomepage.com
SoNA excited to launch new Mainstage Season
Lavaca man pleads guilty in $100M COVID fraud case. Lavaca man pleads guilty in $100M COVID fraud case. Kolpek estate awarded over $4.7M in VA misdiagnosis …. Kolpek estate awarded over $4.7M in VA misdiagnosis lawsuit. Question of the Day 10/28. National PAC endorses some Bentonville School Board …. National...
nwahomepage.com
Upcoming WAC events come with a cocktail twist!
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning. ‘Cops and Coats’ drive hosted by Fayetteville Police …. 'Cops and Coats' drive hosted by Fayetteville Police Department. Powerball jackpot at $800M. FSFD reminds that leaf burning is illegal. FSFD reminds that leaf burning...
nwahomepage.com
It sounds like a symphony - SoNA's studio performance
It sounds like a symphony – SoNA’s studio performance. It sounds like a symphony - SoNA's studio performance. A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning. ‘Cops and Coats’ drive hosted by Fayetteville Police …. 'Cops and Coats' drive hosted...
nwahomepage.com
Hogs end losing streak to Auburn with 41-27 victory
Arkansas snapped a six-game skid against Auburn defeating the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. KJ Jefferson, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers were key players on offense for the Hogs. Jefferson completed 16 of 24 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman was pleased with another outstanding game from Jefferson.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson, Blair & Pool recap their win against Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Auburn curse has now been broken as the Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Hogs get the ball first, but are forced to punt quick. On Auburn’s first possession, they get stopped by Arkansas’ defense.
nwahomepage.com
Bryan Harsin complimentary of Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin feels his team is in for a battle on Saturday when the Razorbacks invade Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) are two of three teams at the bottom of the SEC West standings along with Texas A&M. Both Arkansas and Auburn are coming off a bye week. Harsin, like Sam Pittman, feels good about what his team got accomplished during the bye week.
nwahomepage.com
5 keys for Arkansas to defeat Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn are both coming off a bye week so Saturday’s game should be a good one. The Hogs and Auburn are tied with Texas A&M at 1-3 in the SEC West so the winner of this game will move up in the standings. Here’s five things Arkansas can do to win the game.
nwahomepage.com
Week 9 schedule, kickoff times and networks for SEC
FAYETTEVILLE — There’s five games on the schedule for Week 9 of the SEC college football campaign. Last week, Dudley E. Dawson had a perfect week picking all five games correctly including South Carolina over Texas A&M. This week’s schedule includes both Arkansas and Auburn coming off a bye week.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs place 3 among ESPN’s top 50 transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has released the Top 50 transfers in college football with three Razorbacks making the list. Linebacker Drew Sanders (8) heads the group of Hogs on the list. He is followed by defensive end Jordan Domineck (22) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (28). Former Razorback defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. who transferred to LSU in the offseason came in at No. 25.
Comments / 0