ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

SoNA excited to launch new Mainstage Season

Lavaca man pleads guilty in $100M COVID fraud case. Lavaca man pleads guilty in $100M COVID fraud case. Kolpek estate awarded over $4.7M in VA misdiagnosis …. Kolpek estate awarded over $4.7M in VA misdiagnosis lawsuit. Question of the Day 10/28. National PAC endorses some Bentonville School Board …. National...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Upcoming WAC events come with a cocktail twist!

A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning. ‘Cops and Coats’ drive hosted by Fayetteville Police …. 'Cops and Coats' drive hosted by Fayetteville Police Department. Powerball jackpot at $800M. FSFD reminds that leaf burning is illegal. FSFD reminds that leaf burning...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

It sounds like a symphony - SoNA's studio performance

It sounds like a symphony – SoNA’s studio performance. It sounds like a symphony - SoNA's studio performance. A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning. ‘Cops and Coats’ drive hosted by Fayetteville Police …. 'Cops and Coats' drive hosted...
ELKINS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs end losing streak to Auburn with 41-27 victory

Arkansas snapped a six-game skid against Auburn defeating the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. KJ Jefferson, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers were key players on offense for the Hogs. Jefferson completed 16 of 24 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman was pleased with another outstanding game from Jefferson.
AUBURN, AL
nwahomepage.com

Bryan Harsin complimentary of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin feels his team is in for a battle on Saturday when the Razorbacks invade Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) are two of three teams at the bottom of the SEC West standings along with Texas A&M. Both Arkansas and Auburn are coming off a bye week. Harsin, like Sam Pittman, feels good about what his team got accomplished during the bye week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

5 keys for Arkansas to defeat Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn are both coming off a bye week so Saturday’s game should be a good one. The Hogs and Auburn are tied with Texas A&M at 1-3 in the SEC West so the winner of this game will move up in the standings. Here’s five things Arkansas can do to win the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Week 9 schedule, kickoff times and networks for SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — There’s five games on the schedule for Week 9 of the SEC college football campaign. Last week, Dudley E. Dawson had a perfect week picking all five games correctly including South Carolina over Texas A&M. This week’s schedule includes both Arkansas and Auburn coming off a bye week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs place 3 among ESPN’s top 50 transfers

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has released the Top 50 transfers in college football with three Razorbacks making the list. Linebacker Drew Sanders (8) heads the group of Hogs on the list. He is followed by defensive end Jordan Domineck (22) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (28). Former Razorback defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. who transferred to LSU in the offseason came in at No. 25.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy