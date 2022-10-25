ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar Race Around Monza

Back in June of this year, Ferrari gave us our first shadowy look at its upcoming Le Mans hypercar contender, which is expected to influence the performance capabilities of the automaker's next-generation LaFerrari replacement, reportedly due in 2024. The World Endurance Championship program will also influence Maranello's everyday cars in time, eventually making the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale look like obsolete relics of yesteryear. But first, Ferrari has to show that it's a serious contender and to do that, it needs to ensure that its package is the best it can be. Ahead of the endurance racer's reveal on Sunday, October 30, a prototype of the hypercar has been filmed testing on track, and it sounds glorious.
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod To Debut At SEMA 2022

It's almost time for SEMA 2022, and over the past few weeks, we've been getting sneak peeks at some of the builds that will be displayed there, many of which are totally wild. Sure, SEMA is embracing electric vehicles as much as possible as we enter a new age of mobility, but lovers of internal combustion engines are still coming out in full force with attention-grabbing body kits or totally custom creations like a pickup based on the current G82 BMW M4 Competition. But some are going even further, revolutionizing the combustion engine.
Toyota Reveals bZ3 Electric Sedan With 370-Mile Range In China

Earlier this month, we got a sneak peek at a possible Tesla Model 3 fighter from Toyota. Now, the final product has officially been unveiled and as we suspected, it is a Chinese-market exclusive. The Toyota bZ3 is the second model to be born from the brand's bZ series, but we doubt that it'll ever be sold outside its dedicated region.
Ferrari Tailor Made's Latest Creation Is A Brown Roma GT

Every high-end supercar and luxury barge manufacturer has some sort of customization program. Ferrari's is called Tailor Made, and it loves to share these tailor-made creations with the world. Essentially you can have every color under the sun, apart from pink. The green and gold 812 Superfast Ferrari shared last...
New Tesla Car Spied Looking Like A Smaller Model 3

A possible new Tesla model wearing heavy camouflage has been spotted conducting an early testing routine courtesy of Twitter user @Predict_Cars. We could well be looking at the previously hinted sub-Tesla Model 3 compact EV despite no preview model being shown to us. Based on previous quotes, this new entry-level model, which initially had a promised starting price of $25,000, has been delayed several times due to the manufacturer being too busy, but Musk himself promised that it would be released eventually.
GM Humiliated After Photoshopping GMC Sierra EV Onto A Rivian R1T

General Motors has come under fire after an image posted to the GM Design Instagram page sparked outrage amongst users. Why? Well, the seemingly innocent rendering of the new GMC Sierra EV (seen below) is based on an earlier image of the Rivian R1T, with details such as the background, the vehicle's rear window, the side mirrors, and the wheels remaining unchanged.
2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata Updated With New Zircon Sand Color In The UK

The ND (fourth-generation) Mazda MX-5 Miata has been on sale since 2016, which means we've had seven years of the current-gen model. But while rumors and reports abound of what to expect from a next-gen version - potentially with a hybrid powertrain - it appears we'll be waiting a little while longer for that fifth-generation model. Spy shots have revealed another facelift (ND3) for the current generation, but even this will wait, as details for the 2023 model year have been announced, at least for the British market.
2023 Ford Super Duty Truck Order Books Open Earlier Than Expected

The all-new Ford Super Duty series was revealed in September, and the Blue Oval was quick to point out the new 6.8-liter V8 engine and towing technology but failed to mention key details like power outputs and payload capacity. That's finally been revealed and, based on what we've seen, we're guessing people will be queuing around the block to order the F-250.
Barbie Inspires 530-HP Maserati Grecale Trofeo Pink SUV

In the world of Barbie-inspired cars, this Maserati Grecale is wonderfully restrained. In the upcoming movie, Barbie's ride will be an electric Corvette (pink, obviously), and the last time we saw a Barbie-inspired car, it looked like this. Only two of these Grecales will ever be made, and the car...
Ferrari Trademarks 499P For New Le Mans Hypercar

The excitement for the 2023 season of the World Endurance Championship is only building more with each passing week and each new development. We've already been shown BMW's entrant, which is actually one of the German automaker's best-looking creations of the past five years, but most automakers have kept the designs of their Le Mans hypercars secret for the time being, including Lamborghini. Ferrari has also given us very little information so far, but we have caught a prototype testing at Monza in full camouflage ahead of its reveal tomorrow, October 30.
Jay Leno Checks Out Icon Derelict's Electric 1949 Mercury Coupe

Icon has built a stellar reputation for taking old-school design and adding modern technology. Its founder, Jonathan Ward, has created several magnificent restomods, but the most famous of the lot has to be the Icon Bronco. There's also an excellent case to be made for its $200,000 FJ Cruiser. As...
TEASED: Maserati GranCabrio Convertible Makes Debut In Teaser Images

It was 2019 when we last saw a new-ish Maserati GranTurismo convertible. Following the launch of a new (and electrified) GranTurismo, Maserati has officially stated that the drop-top is back. These are the first images of the upcoming Maserati GranCabrio, a drop-top GT car for the modern age. Of course,...
