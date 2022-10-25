ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Panthers' Quarterback Decision

Despite being healthy enough to do so, Baker Mayfield will not reclaim his starting quarterback position in Week 8. The Carolina Panthers signal caller missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but has now been cleared from the injury report. Instead of plugging him back in at QB1, interim head coach Steve Wilks has elected to stick with veteran backup P.J. Walker.
FanSided

3 Reasons why the Miami Dolphins will dominate the Detroit Lions

It’s week 8, and the Miami Dolphins are traveling to Detroit in a must-win game vs the Lions, here are 3 reasons why I’m confident the Fins will dominate. The Miami Dolphins have shown the public two completely different teams this year, it all depends on who is starting at QB. Miami has an arsenal of weapons offensively, but It’s undeniably clear that the X-factor that makes this whole operation go is Tua Tagovailoa.
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Statesville locks up second in conference

HICKORY—In a battle for second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, it was Statesville emerging with a 20-14 victory over Hickory in Friday’s regular-season finale. It was the fifth win in a row for the Greyhounds (7-3, 6-1). Hickory dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the...
Athlon Sports

Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status

After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
numberfire.com

Raheem Blackshear to play more for Panthers in Week 8

Carolina Panthers undrafted rookie running back Raheem Blackshear will see more playing time in Week 8, per head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks said he has a "lot of confidence" in Blackshear to contribute to the Panthers' backfield committee after Chuba Hubbard was ruled out with an ankle injury. D'Onta Foreman will lead the way, but Blackshear should have some opportunities to show off what he has to offer. Blackshear rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 carries for the Buffalo Bills in the preseason.
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
247Sports

Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game

North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
NJ.com

Giants likely to look at receivers in 2023 NFL Draft | 5 possible options

The Dave Gettleman plan at wide receiver did not age well. In fact, it’s sure to be dead before the age of two. The former Giants general manager, in a span of five weeks, signed free agent Kenny Golladay away from the Detroit Lions and drafted Kadarius Toney in the first round out of the University of Florida. His vision of deep Daniel Jones passes falling into their arms for touchdowns turned into a real life nightmare for Giants fans.
