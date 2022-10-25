Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news
Henry Cavill announced he is stepping away from his role in "The Wticher," and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post.
Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’
Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
Rihanna Returns To The Spotlight In A Sequined Gown At The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Rihanna shut down the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last week in a shimmering, gray, sequined Rick Owens gown that highlighted her incredible curves (and further promoted her style icon status). While gracing the Los Angeles red carpet on O...
Kanye West says he lost $2bn in one day
Kanye West says he lost $2 billion in a day in the wake of firms cutting ties with the rapper. The 45-year-old made the claim when he returned to Instagram on Thursday (27.10.22) after his account was restricted earlier this month following his series of anti-Semitic outbursts. Kanye addressed his...
Emma Willis leads stars at launch of Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations
Emma Willis hosted a special event in London to launch Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations. The TV presenter fronted the Disney100 Debut event in the UK capital which was attended by former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, ex-Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and TV personality Jess Wright where they were all treated to previews of experiences, exhibitions and concerts being held across the world next year to mark the company's centenary.
David Beckham was 'always picked last' for teams as a 'small and skinny' kid
David Beckham was a "small and skinny" kid who was always picked last for sports teams. The former footballer opened up about his own experiences as a youngster playing sport in new Disney Plus documentary series 'Save Our Squad' which shows him mentoring the Westward Boys team from East London who play in the Echo Junior Football League - the same league in which David started his own football career.
