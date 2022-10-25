Leslie Jordan's longtime friend Max Greenfield has revealed the late actor's final text exchange with him prior to his death. The actor died aged 67 following a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday (24.10.22) while on his way to film his sitcom 'Call Me Kat' and Max - who worked with Leslie on TV show 'Will and Grace' - has shared their final messages which were sent when the veteran TV star was denied entry to Max's book signing at a Barnes and Noble store in Los Angeles on October 22.

