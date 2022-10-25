ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Khloe Kardashian credits sister Kim with inspiring her surrogacy journey

Khloe Kardashian has credited her sister Kim with inspiring her to have a child via surrogate. Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson became parents to a little boy earlier this year after starting the journey towards parenthood prior to their split and the reality TV star - who is mum to daughter True who she delivered herself - has revealed Kim's own experiences with using a surrogate helped her navigate her own path.
Kanye West says he lost $2bn in one day

Kanye West says he lost $2 billion in a day in the wake of firms cutting ties with the rapper. The 45-year-old made the claim when he returned to Instagram on Thursday (27.10.22) after his account was restricted earlier this month following his series of anti-Semitic outbursts. Kanye addressed his...

