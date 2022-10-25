A reckless driver complaint in Caldwell County led to the arrest of a Cadiz woman for DUI and drug possession. Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the complaint in the 5000 block of KY 139. After an investigation, he says 51-year old Shanna Spurlock was taken into custody by Deputy Evan Head and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO