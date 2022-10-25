ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Vick Hope learned Spanish for a man she met on holiday

Vick Hope "fell in love" with a man who kept bringing her stones from the sea. The 33-year-old radio presenter - who is engaged to superstar DJ Calvin Harris - recalled that she had been on a beach in South Africa when she met a man called Pedro but couldn't conserve with him because she didn't speak Spanish and eventually went to night school to study the language.
KTBS

Bono had ‘combative relationship’ with late dad

Bono had a “combative relationship” with his late dad Brendan Hewson. The U2 frontman, 62, born Paul Hewson, makes the admission during an appearance on Friday night’s The Graham Norton Show (28.10.22), while reflecting on how he got a rare compliment from the postal worker after he flew him out to see one of his shows in America.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Christina Applegate: ‘Using walking sticks is my new normal’

Christina Applegate says using walking sticks is her “new normal”. The ‘Married… With Children’ actress, 50, who was diagnosed in August with the autoimmune disease Multiple Sclerosis that affects the central nervous system, posted an image on her Twitter on Thursday (28.10.22) of a collection of five new canes she had unwrapped.
KTBS

Duncan James was 'really scared' to come out in the early days of Blue

Duncan James was "really scared" to come out as gay in the early days of Blue. The 44-year-old pop star shot to fame in 2001 alongside Antony Costa, 41, Simon Webbe, 43, and Lee Ryan, 39, as part of the chart-topping boyband but admitted he hid his sexuality during their heyday because they had a "predominantly female" fanbase and he was reluctant to let anyone down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy