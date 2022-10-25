ESPN coverage of Bristol police officers' ceremony was brief

Bristol police officers and family members take part in a pre-game ceremony to honor Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. ESPN

There was another tribute paid to fallen Bristol police officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy and this one went national.

It took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro prior to the New England Patriots-Chicago Bears game and ESPN aired part of the ceremony, with families of the officers and Bristol police officers on the field.

ESPN, however, didn’t carry the event live — it inserted in into the third quarter following a Chicago field goal.