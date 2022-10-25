ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

ESPN coverage of Bristol police officers' ceremony was brief

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYUSS_0ilnDGdq00
Bristol police officers and family members take part in a pre-game ceremony to honor Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. ESPN

There was another tribute paid to fallen Bristol police officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy and this one went national.

It took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro prior to the New England Patriots-Chicago Bears game and ESPN aired part of the ceremony, with families of the officers and Bristol police officers on the field.

ESPN, however, didn’t carry the event live — it inserted in into the third quarter following a Chicago field goal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Marshall leads Enfield over Rocky Hill

Sydney Marshall went on the offensive for the Enfield High girls soccer team Friday. The junior had two goals and an assist as the Eagles defeated visiting Rocky Hill 3-1 in a CCC interdivisional game. After scoring in the first half to forge a tie at the break, Marshall put...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
301
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy