Read full article on original website
Related
Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’
Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news
Henry Cavill announced he is stepping away from his role in "The Wticher," and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post.
Rihanna Returns To The Spotlight In A Sequined Gown At The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Rihanna shut down the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last week in a shimmering, gray, sequined Rick Owens gown that highlighted her incredible curves (and further promoted her style icon status). While gracing the Los Angeles red carpet on O...
KTBS
Duncan James was 'really scared' to come out in the early days of Blue
Duncan James was "really scared" to come out as gay in the early days of Blue. The 44-year-old pop star shot to fame in 2001 alongside Antony Costa, 41, Simon Webbe, 43, and Lee Ryan, 39, as part of the chart-topping boyband but admitted he hid his sexuality during their heyday because they had a "predominantly female" fanbase and he was reluctant to let anyone down.
I'm a tattoo artist sharing 7 mistakes people make when getting fine-line tattoos
From choosing a poor placement to not considering the artist's size suggestions, there are several errors clients make when getting the popular style.
KTBS
Christina Applegate: ‘Using walking sticks is my new normal’
Christina Applegate says using walking sticks is her “new normal”. The ‘Married… With Children’ actress, 50, who was diagnosed in August with the autoimmune disease Multiple Sclerosis that affects the central nervous system, posted an image on her Twitter on Thursday (28.10.22) of a collection of five new canes she had unwrapped.
Comments / 0