Psychedelics paired with therapy could treat chronic mental health conditions

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study identifies alcohol risk factors for acute stroke
A global study, co-led by University of Galway, into causes of stroke has found that high and moderate alcohol consumption was associated with increased odds of stroke. The study also found that there was no link between low level drinking and stroke. The INTERSTROKE research looked at the alcohol consumption...
MedicalXpress
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
MedicalXpress
Study shows temporary isolation wards provided effective protection against health care-associated COVID-19 transmission
Temporary isolation wards utilized to house COVID-19 patients at a large Singapore hospital during the global pandemic allowed for safe management of COVID-19 cases over an 18-month period, without health care-associated SARS-CoV-2 transmission. The study finding, published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggests that these wards can provide a safe option for managing patients during future pandemics caused by a novel respiratory pathogen.
MedicalXpress
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two-minute bursts of vigorous activity totaling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal. "The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week can help us live longer," said study author Dr. Matthew N. Ahmadi of the University of Sydney, Australia. "Given that lack of time is the most commonly reported barrier to regular physical activity, accruing small amounts sporadically during the day may be a particularly attractive option for busy people."
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
MedicalXpress
A telltale protein spreads throughout the brain in distinct patterns based on patients' Alzheimer's phenotype
New imaging of patients with Alzheimer's demonstrates how a telltale protein spreads throughout the brain based on the phenotype of the disease, i.e., whether the condition is dominated by forgetfulness, or atrophy in a specific brain region. The research offers a host of illuminating clues that ultimately may inform new treatment strategies.
MedicalXpress
Cinnamon is highly beneficial according to a new study
Cinnamon might be the oldest known spice in the world. In ancient Egypt, it was once valued more highly than gold. Cinnamon is used in nearly every holiday treat during the fall and winter, but there are plenty of benefits to using cinnamon year round. Science has confirmed the many...
People fell ‘like dominoes’: Death toll now 153 after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea — Witnesses in South Korea described a “hell-like chaos” after 153 people died from being crushed by a crowd on a narrow street during a Halloween celebration in Seoul on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, officials said there were also 133 people injured, according...
Will we see a winter COVID surge?
Despite widespread vaccine availability last winter, we still saw a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Will this year be different?
MedicalXpress
Researchers create new cancer fighting compound
A University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher's team developed new chemical compounds that show promise as a potential anticancer therapy to treat aggressive tumors. The study led by Samuel G. Awuah, Ph.D., was published in Chemical Communications with Adedamola Arojojoye, a graduate student in Awuah's lab as the paper's...
MedicalXpress
Disempowered, shut off and less able to afford healthy choices: How financial hardship is bad for Australian health
Australia is facing a cost-of-living crisis. Rising costs of rent, fuel, food and power have increased financial stress for many households. While financial pressures are now being felt by a broader section of society, for many Australians, such pressures are constant. The health costs of such socioeconomic disadvantage are startling....
MedicalXpress
Researchers home in on a new cause of Stargardt disease
Using a new stem-cell based model made from skin cells, scientists found the first direct evidence that Stargardt-related ABCA4 gene mutations affect a layer of cells in the eye called the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). The discovery points to a new understanding of Stargardt disease progression and suggests a therapeutic strategy for the disease, which currently lacks treatment. The study took place at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health. The findings published online today in Stem Cell Reports.
MedicalXpress
Respiratory viruses are catching up to kids after years of COVID precautions
Now that masking rules have been relaxed and school schedules have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normals, children are finally catching the viruses they hadn't previously contracted, health experts say. Pediatric health care systems reported high levels of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, and influenza over the last month...
MedicalXpress
How taxing sugary drinks in Canada reinforces weight stigma
By Anne Katherine Anderson Waugh, Andrea Bombak, Kerstin Roger, Natalie Diane Riediger and Patty Thille, The Conversation. Newfoundland and Labrador made history in September as the first Canadian province to implement a sugar-sweetened beverage tax. Sugar-sweetened beverage taxes also exist outside of Canada, including in Mexico, Philadelphia, Penn. and the United Kingdom. In Newfoundland and Labrador the tax amounts to 20 cents per liter of sugar-sweetened beverage.
MedicalXpress
Research, services lacking for autistic Indigenous people, say researchers
The formula seems simple: Take evidence-based research, add patient input and highly trained professionals plus adequate resources, and you get accessible, appropriate health care. But what if there's no data on the patients or their needs, few trained professionals and no agreement on the best model to deliver care?. That's...
MedicalXpress
Black, Hispanic COVID patients less likely to get antiviral Paxlovid
Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to be given antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid to help battle a bout of COVID-19 than white patients are, a new government report shows. In a study of more than 700,000 patients with COVID-19, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MedicalXpress
COVID and health workers' strike: How Kenya's health services coped in times of crisis
When epidemics break out and public health emergencies are declared, people shy away from seeking care for other conditions. This may seem counter-intuitive at first glance. But it makes sense. Ordinary life is disrupted, so visiting a clinic for a routine checkup becomes harder. People are afraid they'll contract the virus or disease that's driving the epidemic—especially in health facilities.
MedicalXpress
Discovery of endocannabinoid gene mutation leads to identification of new, rare pediatric neurological disease
In a study published in the October 2022 issue of Brain, researchers from Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) and the University of California San Diego School of Medicine describe their discovery of a new clinical syndrome, Neuro-Ocular DAGLA-related Syndrome (NODRS), in children with termination variants in the diacylglycerol lipase alpha (DAGLA) gene which encodes an enzyme in the brain that is involved in the signaling pathway of the endocannabinoid (eCB) system.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop an algorithm to improve cancer treatment
UVA Health Cancer Center researchers have developed an algorithm that will improve cancer care by quickly and easily identifying patients who will benefit from powerful cancer drugs called kinase inhibitors. The algorithm may have other diagnostic benefits for patients as well. Kinase inhibitors are the most common cancer drugs approved...
MedicalXpress
A new standard for pediatric musculoskeletal ultrasound courses
Pediatric musculoskeletal ultrasound (PedMSUS) has great potential in the evaluation of children with arthritis, and since 2012 several PedMSUS courses have been endorsed by EULAR—The European Alliance of Rheumatology Associations. But despite this, there has been no agreed educational procedure for the conduct, content and format of these courses. This is critical, since the ability of PedMSUS to correlate imaging findings with clinical assessment is highly dependent on operator expertise.
Comments / 0