Burleson ISD hires former law enforcement officers to patrol campuses

Some newly hired Burleson school security officers are already on the job today, even though they were only officially hired late Monday night.

Taking another step in strengthening campus security, the Burleson school board last night was unanimous in approving the hiring of eight former certified law enforcement officers who will patrol the district's elementary schools.

Burleson ISD trustees and administrators initially thought about allowing teachers to go armed on campus, but the idea of armed school safety officers was more appealing.

The officers will be paid the same as teachers with a comparable level of experience, according to reports.

