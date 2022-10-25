Arlington Vandergriff skate park closed for vandalism clean-up

Arlington is temporarily closing one of its premier parks because of vandalism.

Over the weekend officials say taggers spray-painted graffiti on the walls at Vandergriff skate park near Pioneer Parkway and Matlock.

The investigation is underway but police don't have anything to report yet. The park will be closed for clean-up but the city has no date for a reopening.

Unfortunately, Vandergriff Skatepark has recently experienced additional acts of vandalism. Due to the recent graffiti,... Posted by Arlington Parks and Recreation on Friday, October 21, 2022

