North Richland Hills, TX

North Richland Hills restaurant heavily damaged by fire

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qK9fc_0ilnCrkk00

Investigators still can't say what caused Monday's fire at a North Richland Hills restaurant.

Firefighters were called because someone at a neighboring business saw fire on the roof of the Boston Market on Rufe Snow just south of Mid-Cities Boulevard.

Officials say the fire spread into the attic and did extensive damage. The North Richland Hills Fire Marshal is still looking for the cause.

