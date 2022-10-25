North Richland Hills restaurant heavily damaged by fire

Investigators still can't say what caused Monday's fire at a North Richland Hills restaurant.

Firefighters were called because someone at a neighboring business saw fire on the roof of the Boston Market on Rufe Snow just south of Mid-Cities Boulevard.

Officials say the fire spread into the attic and did extensive damage. The North Richland Hills Fire Marshal is still looking for the cause.

