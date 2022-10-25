'Oregon's awash in drugs': Springfield may apply for federal funding to start drug treatment court

Springfield officials have given staff the go-ahead to continue work that could lead to a court specifically to deal with interrupting the substance use disorder cycle.

The city is prepared to apply for funding to start a drug treatment court as soon as the federal funding window opens, said Presiding Municipal Court Judge James Tierney.

There’s a large need for help with substance use disorder in Springfield, he said in a presentation to the City Council, and incarceration alone isn’t enough to interrupt the cycle. People need treatment and services to get and stay sober, he said, and a treatment court could provide both and other critical programming.

“We see these individuals who have this substance abuse problem cycle through our system, and that is one of the primary reasons I’m requesting guidance,” Tierney said. “I don’t have a method or at least any opportunities to work on addressing this with our community.”

Springfield officials expressed support for continuing to explore the possibility of a drug treatment court, but Mayor Sean VanGordon said the city is “a long way from the finish line.”

DUIIs common in Springfield

Driving under the influence of intoxicants is the second most common charge in the city, Tierney said.

There were 277 arrests for DUII in 2020, he said, and 241 in 2021.

“This week, I’ve received a call every night for warrants regarding particular DUII calls,” Tierney said, adding there’s basically an arraignment for at least one DUII every day.

Property crimes such as second- and third-degree theft also are common charges, he said, and they’re often driven by the cycle of drug addiction.

Tierney told officials he sees the same individuals “very frequently” and said studies have shown a series of stints in jail doesn’t break the criminal cycle.

People need treatment and engagement with people encouraging sobriety and offering services, he said, and a treatment court would allow for that.

Multiple benefits

There are many potential benefits to a drug treatment court, Tierney said, including:

A focus on people who are the most likely to reoffend and have the highest need for services

Multiple routes to the program, including a deal with the prosecutor and the court deciding someone would be a good fit

Direct accountability to the court

Mandated treatment

Direct access to services

Based on screenings from Emergence Addiction & Mental Health Services, which would serve as the treatment provider, there are people currently in custody in the city’s municipal jail who could benefit from the program, Tierney said.

Several groups are supportive of Springfield starting a drug treatment court, he said, including county agencies involved in health care and local nonprofits that help veterans and those with mental health and substance use disorders.

Grants available to start, maintain

A treatment court could cost tens of thousands a year, and likely more based on estimates Tierney provided.

There are federal grants available through the Bureau of Justice Administration to start and maintain treatment courts, he said.

In 2022, the grant was for up to $700,000 over a four-year period with local governments provided a 25% match through in-kind hours and services, he said, but staff aren’t yet sure how much might be available next year.

The funding cycle likely will open in March, Tierney said, and the city already has prepared materials to apply if officials approve moving forward.

Local government can continually reapply for funding, he said, and he would intend to do that. The money available for continuing treatment courts is higher than the pool of dollars for starting them, he added.

Nothing is set in stone, City Manager Nancy Newton said, as the work session earlier this month was focused on gauging council’s opinion before moving forward with more research.

Councilors generally expressed support, saying they understand the need.

“Right now, Oregon’s awash in drugs,” VanGordon said.

Staff will look deeper at potential costs and long-term financial viability before returning to council to continue the discussion, Newton said.

Watch Tierney's presentation and the council's discussion at youtube.com/watch?v=ESVl9Wuhljo

