Your cat probably knows when you’re talking to it

By Laura Baisas
 5 days ago
A gray cat stares with piercing green eyes. Deposit Photos

There are many different adjectives often used to describe feline friends, ranging from the positive descriptions of “independent” or “snuggly” to the more negative descriptors of “cold” and “aloof.” While it might seem like cats aren’t listening as well as their canine counterparts, a small small study published yesterday in the journal Animal Cognition shows that that cats potentially alter their behavior when they hear their owner’s voice speaking in a tone directed to them. But when it sounds like their owner is speaking to another human, they really aren’t paying attention.

The study of 16 cats (nine male and seven female) adds to the evidence that some cats can actually form strong bonds with their owners. Charlotte de Mouzon and colleagues from Université Paris Nanterre in France investigated how the cats reacted to pre-recorded voices, that included both their owner and a stranger. The speakers in the recordings used phrases in both a in hither pitched cat-directed tone and a deeper human adult-directed tone.

The authors investigated three separate conditions and recorded and rated the behavior intensity of cats reacting to the audio, including resting, ear moving, pupil dilation, tail moving, and more.

The first condition changed the voice of the speaker from a stranger’s voice to the cat’s owner. Ten out of the 16 cats showed a decrease in behavior intensity, when they heard three audio clips of a stranger’s voice calling the cats by their name. When the cats heart their owner’s voice saying their names, the behavior intensity significantly increased. They turned turned their ears towards the speakers, moved around the room more, and even had dilated pupils. The authors claim that this “sudden rebound in behavior” shows that that cats could discriminate their owner’s voice from a stranger’s voice.

Examples of behavioral changes in cats: before (a), during (b) ,and after (c) a stimulus begins. The upper cat is grooming before hearing a voice, and then freezes, and movies towards the speaker. The lower cat is resting, and the voice causes the its pupils to dilate, and its head to move towards the speaker. CREDIT: Charlotte de Mouzon.

The second condition changed the tone to cat-directed speech. Ten cats (eight of which were the same ones from the first condition) decreased their behavior when they heard audio of their owner speaking in more of an adult-directed tone, but significantly increased their behavior if their owner spoke in a more cat-directed tone.

In the third condition, the strangers spoke in both an adult-directed and cat-directed tone, and the team didn’t observe any change in the intensity of the cat’s behaviors.

The small sample size of 16 cats used in this study doesn’t necessarily represent or speak for all felines, but the authors propose that future research could see if these findings can be replicated in cats that are more used to having strangers around. They also suggest that the findings show that car communication potentially relies on experiencing the speaker’s voice, and that one-to-one relationships are important for cats and humans for form strong bonds.

Cynthia Fowler
4d ago

Big duh there lol my cat always knew when I wasn't happy with him and he'd go hide in my plants and wouldn't come out unless I changed my voice and said it's ok Callisto, then he'd come straight out meowing at me, and demanding pets, he was hilarious 😂

Tonya Marks Fought
4d ago

how much money was spent on this study 🤣 I mean, yeah, they know we are talking to them. They even understand what we are saying more than most dogs I would say. The blind obedience is just not there. The second my cats are doing something they are not allowed, I just say "aaand what do you think you are doing?" And they look at you in the 'Oh no I am busted', or 'so?' Either way, when they choose to give you affection, it it genuine. If my kids or self were ever attacked or my black cat thought we were in danger, I pity the fool who is torn to shreds. And like people, all animals have different levels of emotional and mental intelligence. I know several people who are nowhere near as smart as my dog, and he is not too bright. But if you are sad or not feeling well, the animals can feel it and are great comfort. I mean, we still need to figure out so many things, this is what we are spending research money on? Just get a cat or 2 and hang out long enough, you just know.

Tracey N
4d ago

I've had dogs, cats, bunnies, etc...Cats are by FAR the most intelligent...I'm not saying they are All rocket scientists...like all species, some are smarter than others. They unlike dogs..have individual behaviors and minds like people and people take it as usually being cold and aloof. Love all animals...but kitties rule!🐈‍⬛

Popular Science

Popular Science

