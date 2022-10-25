Belichick lied to ESPN’s Lisa Salters about Mac Jones playing in the 2nd half

It was a perplexing halftime report that matched Bill Belichick’s baffling decision-making. Heading into the third quarter, ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported the Patriots head coach told her that Mac Jones will play in the second half, despite getting pulled for Bailey Zappe following the third series.

But as it turns out, Belichick lied. Jones never saw the field again in the Patriots’ disastrous 33-14 loss to the lowly Bears at Gillette Stadium.

It was strange for Belichick to yank Jones for Zappe early in the second quarter; but lying about his intension was even stranger.

“I asked Bill Belichick what made him ultimately decide to make the quarterback change. He said that was the plan all along,” said Salters. “I asked him if Bailey Zappe would play the rest of the way. He said, ‘No.’ He and Mac Jones will both play in the second half.”

Troy Aikman, who earlier declared there was no QB controversy in New England, bought into Salters’ report.

“That is interesting, hearing that from Lisa Salters,” he said. “Not surprising that bill Belichick would say that. I would fully expect then that we will see Mac Jones.”

The way that NFL reporters couched their updates about Jones heading into Monday night was peculiar. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said throughout the day that Jones was “expected to play,” which is different than “expected to start.”

A couple hours before kick-off, Mike Giardi reported Jones was “expected” to be the starting QB.

Belichick told Joe Buck and Aikman in the pre-game production meeting both quarterbacks were likely going to play.

“His intention was to likely see both quarterbacks, so at some point, we’ll see No. 4, and with the way this thing started, it might be sooner rather than later,” said Buck late in the first quarter.

That Patriots drive ended when Jones threw a horrible interception off of his back foot. Zappe came in the very next series.

Jones stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the game.

“At 8:15 we didn't have a quarterback controversy. At 9:15, we might have one,” said Aikman.

What an odd night.