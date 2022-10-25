ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herald & Review

2023 Roth IRA Limits Rise: Can You Use This Valuable Tax Break?

It's easy to overlook Roth IRAs as one of the most important elements of a successful financial plan for retirement. Most people prefer to use traditional IRAs because you can get an immediate tax break that saves you money on your current-year tax bill. However, Roth IRAs have a key...
Herald & Review

3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Amid a declining stock market and talk of a potential recession in 2023, investors' attention has shifted to prioritizing safety and maximizing cash flow. Dividend-paying stocks can act as reliable passive income generators but are by no means perfect investments; it's especially important to understand what you sign up for when you buy a portfolio of dividend-heavy shares.

