Collider
'Grey's Anatomy's Biggest Series-Changing Moments
Greys Anatomy premiered back in 2005 and is still going strong today. As with any show that’s been airing for that long there are bound to be some unforgettable moments. And, well, it’s a Shonda Rhimes show, so you know you’re bound for some intense drama. There are so many moments to choose from — from the most romantic, to the saddest, to the funniest. But what are the moments that changed the show forever?
Collider
From 'Family Matters' to 'Dawson's Creek': 10 Surprisingly Scary Episodes of Not-Scary TV Shows
Horror on TV has become incredibly popular in the last few years. Shows like Penny Dreadful, The Walking Dead, and others have pushed the boundaries of scares on the small screen. But sometimes, the scariest things on TV have been the times when horror has crossed over into non-horror shows.
Collider
'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Collider
Fright Fest: The Scariest Series on Hulu
Let fright night commence. Halloween is upon us, and it is time to honor all the ghouls and witches that come out to haunt the spooky night with some horror. Every year in October, Hulu transforms into Huluween and embraces the thrills and chills the month commands. New and old, popular and forgotten, the streamer is host to 25 fantastic horror television series that can be consumed all at once on Halloween night or spaced out to last the remaining days of October. If you’ve got a sweet tooth for monsters, here’s a guide for the scariest series now streaming on Hulu.
Collider
'Andor': That Episode 8 Andy Serkis Cameo Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. The latest episode in Andor, "Narkina 5" brought us the return of a familiar face in the Star Wars franchise, though you might not have recognized him because of the red arm — I mean, room. Andy Serkis is back to a galaxy far, far away, this time acting by himself, without the need of motion capture suits or computer graphics to generate the image of his character. Still lost? You might want to check The Force Awakens and the awesome The Last Jedi again, then, and perhaps the voice of a certain villain may sound similar. Yes, Serkis was already in Star Wars as Supreme Leader Snoke himself.
Collider
Like It or Not, 'Tales of the Jedi' Confirms Anakin Is the Reason Ahsoka Survived Order 66
Editor's Note: The following includes Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 spoilers.Tales of the Jedi tells the story of Ahsoka throughout different times of her life. One of which takes place during the events of Star Wars: Clone Wars. The story in Episode 5, "Practice Makes Perfect," highlights the dynamic between padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), as he pushes Ahsoka to be better than her peers. This seemingly inconsequential event in her life is given importance by knowing the end of the story. This short episode explains how Ahsoka could survive Order 66 when so many better-trained Jedi did not. Ultimately, it is because of Anakin that Ahsoka lived, even though he fought against her in the war.
15 TV Episodes That Were So Controversial, They've Been Censored Or Scrubbed From Air
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Collider
Why Marie Laveau Was the Real Star of 'American Horror Story: Coven'
For all its heartbreak, horror, and gore, American Horror Story: Coven is a season of the hit anthology that still leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. From sadistic torture, witchy rivalries, and enough magic to out-spell even the most powerful Supreme, Coven is unafraid to reveal the brutal, and often unforgiving underbelly of its world. In part what makes this season so compelling is the undeniable allure of its characters: their backstories, personalities, and tragic futures. Although each Coven character is remarkable in their own right, none quite match the commanding presence of the fashion-killing, judgment-bringing, Voodoo priestess Marie Laveau. She's not merely the sworn rival of the protagonist or the incessant thorn in the side of the Coven. In all her grace, glory, and cruelty, Marie is an all-powerful witch and a historical figure who represents the rich history of Black magic. Through her visceral backstory, unrelenting power, and the breathtaking performance of Angela Bassett, Coven's Marie Laveau is a cultural icon who deserves her just praise!
Collider
'Manifest' Season 3 Recap: Where Did We Leave the Passengers?
Manifest, which soon takes flight for one final season on Netflix following the untimely cancelation by NBC, has captivated viewers with the story of the passengers on Montego Airways flight 828, who disappeared for five and a half years only to return unaged as no time had passed for them in the sky. Led by Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben Stone (Josh Dallas), the brother-and-sister duo work together, with their loved ones, or with the other passengers to follow the Callings — thoughts, sounds, and/or visions in their heads — that, usually, lead to some spectacular outcome, making the world a better place.
Collider
'Smile' Producers Tap Eli Craig to Helm 'Clown in a Cornfield' Horror
On the heels of the box office success of Smile, the film’s producers are gearing up for their next horror film! Temple Hill has announced that they have tapped Eli Craig to direct Clown in a Cornfield. The film will be based on the young adult horror novel of the same name!
Collider
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Why Is Otto Hightower Not Dead Yet?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Season 1 has come with its share of emotional roller coasters. From time jumps, to actor changes, to gruesome birth scenes and toxic family drama, the Game of Thrones spin-off wastes no time pulling in its viewers. Nonetheless, one of the greatest emotional roller coasters comes in two separate scenes from three different characters and two dragons.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Explores the Choice June Must Make
This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, Commander Lawrence approaches June with a tempting offer as he reveals more about his New Bethlehem plans. June and Luke also receive crucial new information. Meanwhile, Serena is officially in a detention center and desperate to get Noah back. A new accompanying inside-look featurette breaks down Episode 8, “Motherland.”
Collider
Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund Cast in Thriller 'Desperation Road'
Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund will play father and son in an upcoming thriller, Desperation Road, Variety has revealed. The film follows Russell Gaines (Hedlund), an ex-con who is trying to put his life back together. One of the people he turns to for help is his father Mitchell (Gibson). However, everything starts to change when Maben enters his life. The two eventually end up on the run, and learn that in order to survive, they need to start to trust each other.
Collider
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
Collider
How Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Friendship Developed Over the Years in ‘House of the Dragon’
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.One of the biggest differences between House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood is the friendship between Alicent (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy). The complex relationship between the two characters has become a driving force for the show's plot and adds a layer of complication to the eventual fallout. Throughout the season, the dynamic has changed many times over. The back-and-forth made it difficult to keep track of their relationship, but it added a realism to the characters that was missing from the novel. The relationship between these two royal women has become an important part of the story. So, with the season finale released, the time has come to review and understand all the ups and downs that got Rhaenyra and Alicent to where they are.
Collider
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded That Laurie Strode Die in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. Going into this year’s Halloween Ends, we were promised a final battle between the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and The Boogeyman himself, Michael Myers, where only one would survive. Fans speculated about what would happen. Would The Shape finally die or would Laurie Strode lose her life at his hand? We now know that it was the former, with Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working together to kill Michael Myers once and for all. Laurie survived, but if she had died, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Twice in Halloween’s convoluted timeline, Laurie Strode has been killed off.
Collider
'Accused': First Look at New Series Reveals Star-Studded Cast
Fox has revealed the first look at its new Howard Gordon-produced crime drama, Accused, set to be released in January next year. Based on the BAFTA-winning crime anthology by the BBC, the teaser trailer of the new fifteen-episode series features an all-star cast and promises plenty of drama. The trailer,...
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Who is Cassie Lang's Stature?
MCU fans have been treated well this past week, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally having its world premiere, and the release of trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For the latter, this highly-anticipated film is said to have a more serious tone than the previous two films, as it will have higher stakes and an even more dangerous enemy, and fans cannot wait to see just how this trilogy would conclude.
