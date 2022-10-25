ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, NY

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
FanSided

FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Should the Angels sign one of the aces available?

The Los Angeles Angels could use another starting pitcher. As of now, the Angels rotation on Opening Day would be Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Jose Suarez, and either Touki Toussaint or Tucker Davidson. The ace is obviously outstanding, and the middle of the rotation is solid too. The...
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy