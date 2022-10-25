Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Did Kyle Schwarber get screwed? Watch foul ball from every angle (Video)
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came oh so close to a home run on two straight pitches against the Houston Astros. Kyle Schwarber had Astros fans shaking in their boots in the eighth inning of Game 2. Schwarber, who’s already had several memorable at-bats in the 2022 postseason, nearly registered...
MLB commissioner: A’s likely to leave Oakland for Las Vegas
It’s a safe bet that the Athletics will leave Oakland for Las Vegas, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Manfred
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
Cardinals: Nolan Arenado shows faith in St. Louis by opting in to contract
The St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado opted into the rest of his contract Saturday, a huge win for the future of the organization. The St. Louis Cardinals got great news on Saturday as superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado opted into the remainder of his five-year contract with the club, reported first by The Athletic’s Katie Woo.
Should the Angels sign one of the aces available?
The Los Angeles Angels could use another starting pitcher. As of now, the Angels rotation on Opening Day would be Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Jose Suarez, and either Touki Toussaint or Tucker Davidson. The ace is obviously outstanding, and the middle of the rotation is solid too. The...
3 former Angels that could possibly make a return to Anaheim this offseason
The Los Angeles Angels will be active in free agency to try and improve a club that won just 73 games in 2022. They have plenty of holes to fill, and not the most money in the world to fill them. One way the Angels can go about filling those...
