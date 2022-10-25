Read full article on original website
Related
3 Ways to Guarantee a Better Winter
There’s a well-kept secret among cold-weather adventurers: winter is the best season outdoors. No crowds or bugs, but plenty of fleeting winter spectacles, from the Northern Lights to frozen waterfalls. What else do these winter devotees all have in common? They know the key to enjoying winter’s bounty is...
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Is the first snowfall in the Sierra a sign of what's to come?
SODA SPRINGS -- The first snowfall of the upcoming winter season fell last weekend, and with it, resorts in the Sierra turned on the snow machines to begin laying a foundation of snow for the season. At Boreal Mountain, snow machines were able to turn a million gallons of water into snow over the course of two days thanks to cold temperatures. The result is the first layer of snow on Boreal runs that, ultimately, will take upwards of 10 million gallons of water to cover completely, with the help of more consecutive cold days and snow made by Mother...
Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain
"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
The Best Winter Packs of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Even with cold-weather sports experiencing a resurgence, good winter packs remain tough to find. And whether you’re a skier, ice climber, or hiker, a specialized pack is paramount: you need material that can hold up to sharp metal equipment, plus systems for organizing and carrying winter-specific gear like ice axes, ropes, crampons, and skis.
How to Prepare Your Vegetable Garden for Winter
As colder weather creeps across the country, you might be turning to your vegetable garden to prepare for the winter months ahead. Here, we asked Jessica Hill, Farm Manager at Jones Valley Teaching Farm in Birmingham, Alabama, for tips and tricks on how to properly harvest and protect your cherished greenery, ensuring your garden will thrive in the coming months.
We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Chairlift
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It was early October in Santa Fe, peak season for leaf-peeping the aspen trees that grow at higher elevations here, and to celebrate my mom’s 72nd birthday, I drove her and my infant son up to the local ski hill, which has a base elevation of 10,350 feet. On weekends from September 17 through October 9, Ski Santa Fe runs its Super Chile quad chair up the mountain, dropping you at nearly 11,200 feet on a big and mostly flat patch of grassy terrain, with great views of peaks and forests in every direction. Just $20 a pop ($15 for seniors!) to see the yellow groves in all their glory.
The Best Men’s Ski Pants and Bibs of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you’re looking for a new set of ski pants or bibs to complete your ski kit, start here. Whether you’re an insulated pants guy or a dedicated bib-wearer, you’re sure to find something that fits the bill on this list of top-rated men’s ski pants designed specifically for resort shredding. What defines the best ski pants is more insulation options, durable face fabric and scuff guards, plenty of smartly placed pockets and venting, and bomber weather-proofing. Lots of research and design went into these pants to keep you comfortable, warm, and dry even on the coldest and gnarliest days, and you’ll see that reflected in some of the price tags. Just remember—there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad ski pants.
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Is a Wild, Wonderful Adventure
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. New River Gorge is her 62nd park visit.
The Best Touring Jackets of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A solid shell is a foundational piece to any winter sport kit. Fundamentally, it should keep you dry and protected in the worst snow, wind, and rain that the cold-weather months can deliver. But that means something different for mountain biking in the freezing rain in Bellingham, Washington compared to trail running in sub-zero temps in Wyoming—and something different for ski tours in wet, maritime climates as opposed to dry high-desert ones. So, we cultivated a wide ranging crew of testers to identify the best jackets for various winter pursuits.
How I Built Out the Dream DIY Adventure Truck Camper
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Adventure vehicles, overland rigs, and campers have exploded in popularity over recent years. I’ve tested and reviewed a lot of them for The 101 and the Summer Gear Guide. And yet, somehow, I still couldn’t find exactly what I wanted on the market. So I decided to build my own.
The Orvis Pro HD Insulated Hoodie Is My Go-To Jacket for Sub-Zero Temperatures
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. There are lot of things a jacket needs to do to protect you from the cold, beyond providing insulation. Factors like fit, packability, weight, breathability, and weatherproofness matter almost as much as shear warmth. The Orvis Pro HD Insulated Hoodie has all that, and is absolutely stuffed full of insulation, too. When I need to be outside in sub-zero temperatures, this is the jacket I reach for.
Hiking a Colorado Fourteener Becomes a Fight to Survive After a Catastrophic Fall
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Leon Sparks, a 44-year-old sales representative in Mississippi, spends one week each summer hiking Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Sparks attempted to climb three peaks in one day in the San Juan Range: El Diente Peak, Mount Wilson, and Wilson Peak. Unfortunately for Sparks, he fell, shattered his ankle, and had to be rescued on the side of El Diente Peak.
Our Editors’ Must-Have Cooking Gear
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At Outside, we never shy away from telling people about our favorite gear, whether it’s a go-to hat, ski, running shoe—or cooking utensil. Here, we’ve rounded up our top picks for achieving delicious meals, pre- or post-adventure.
Video of Gondola Evacuation Training in Banff Is Downright Impressive
Have you ever taken a gondola up a mountain? No, we're not taking about the little boats that traverse the canals of Venice- we mean the cable cars you ride to go sightseeing or skiing. They look like a lot of fun- but have you ever wondered what would happen if one got stuck?
A Glowing Review of My First 1,000 Miles on an E-Bike
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Sitting in my shed, next to an electrical outlet, is my favorite piece of outdoor gear: an absurdly heavy, slightly clunky, blaze-orange electric cargo bike with an extended rear for carrying kids or groceries or just about anything else. In all my years of outdoor sports, I’ve never loved a tent, a pair of boots, a snowboard, or even a mountain bike as much as I love my RadWagon—perhaps because, in the years when I had more time for outdoor sports, I didn’t appreciate the freedom conferred by my gear nearly as much as I do now.
Our Personal Favorites from Huckberry’s Fall Sale
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As the leaves change and temps cool, you may notice your fall wardrobe needs a refresher. Good news: Huckberry is offering up to 30 percent off some of its bestselling pieces, and we highlighted a few of our favorites that are both stylish and durable. Snag these through October 20.
The Best Touring Pants of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. When it comes to aerobic winter activities in the alpine, a good pair of shell bottoms is imperative. You need something that keeps your legs protected from wind and precipitation yet still offers enough breathability and ventilation to support the extreme body-heat and sweat output that comes with high-effort days in the mountains. All that, plus fit and features that allow for full range of motion and easy bathroom stops.
Further Into Fall: An Unexpected Archery Elk Adventure
“OH MY GOD,” I said to Randy. “Here he comes.” We plunked to our knees right in the open meadow, crouching tight to the ground as if we could actually hide behind the little wisps of bunchgrass and the last scant aster blooms. We may as well have rolled up in a couple of punch buggies for how well hidden we were. But that didn’t stop the bull.
Do You Need a Table on the Back of Your Truck? Probably Not.
Do you need a table-storage platform that slides into your hitch receiver and adds usable space off the back of your vehicle? Probably not, but do you really need rooftop tents, puffy vests, and portable fire pits, either? There’s a certain segment of people reading this review that think all of those items are ridiculous and can’t fathom why anyone would possibly need a table extending from their hitch. But I’m not one of them. There’s a good chance I’m wearing a puffy vest and sitting next to a portable fire pit while you’re reading this. That said, the haters aren’t wrong. You don’t need the HitchFire Ledge ($325), but just because a piece of gear isn’t necessary doesn’t mean it isn’t awesome. I’ve been using it for over a month, and having a table on the back of my truck has been a game changer.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0