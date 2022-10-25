ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo City Council to discuss new City Hall, Police Reserve Force

By Cat Keenan
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published its agenda for the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. in City Hall, which is expected to include discussion on topics such as solid waste, possibly creating a Police Reserve Force, and renovating the Amarillo Hardware Building for the new City Hall.

The Solid Waste Department has offered multiple updates during city council meetings over the last few months in the wake of a July decision to cut down residential dumpster collections due to a lack of staffing. In a recent September update from the department, officials reported that they have enacted certain measures such as a CDL license apprentice program and pay raises as part of the effort to improve department conditions.

The agenda for the council meeting noted that city officials will hear the first reading to consider an ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code in order to create a Police Reserve Force. This reading comes in the wake of a proposal presented by the Amarillo Police Department earlier in October that asked the council to create a pool of volunteer officers to provide auxiliary services as scheduled or needed.

Further, the agenda noted that the city council will discuss and consider approving a Construction Manager at Risk for the renovation of the Amarillo Hardware Building for the new City Hall, as well as further authorizing the City manager to negotiate a final agreement for the construction. In June, the city began the demolition of three warehouses at the old Amarillo Hardware Building, which was intended to be used as the construction staging area and as a finished parking lot for the new City Hall.

Also on the agenda, among other items, was a note for the council to consider a settlement agreement with L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction, Ltd. and Mission Clay Products, LLC. Previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the city approved a settlement agreement with Mission Clay Products, LLC, in July referencing a lawsuit that began in 2017 related to improvements to the city’s sewer system.

The agenda also noted that the city council will hear comments from community members during the public address portion of the meeting. Those wanting to offer comments will be able to sign up until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday using this form or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

