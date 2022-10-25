ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Saints’ HC continues to play games regarding former star WR

Injuries have been a plague for some of the top players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Wideout Michael Thomas is a part of that group. Unfortunately, missing time has become a pattern for Thomas over the past few seasons. As formerly one of the top wide receivers in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) DNP again on Thursday

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas continues to deal with a foot injury and remained absent from practice on Thursday. At this point, it seems unlikely that he will be active for Week 8, but a limited practice on Friday could get him a questionable designation.
numberfire.com

Vrabel: Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 8's contest against Texans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 8's game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill is questionable to suit up against his division rivals after a missed and limited practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. Look for Malik Willis to make his NFL start if Tannehill is inactive versus a Houston defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) limited on Thursday

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was downgraded to limited on Thursday with a knee injury. The downgrade is concerning, but Mostert has been limited with a knee injury multiple times over the past two weeks, and it did not impact his availability. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Chase Edmonds could see more touches if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 8

Thanks to everyone for continuing to read these, week in and week out. It fills my soul with happiness. Happiness the 49ers kill every Sunday... Last week was one of my better weeks, I only missed 4. Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Buccaneers. Oh how the mighty have fallen. Tom...
TENNESSEE STATE
numberfire.com

Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as doubtful for Week 8's contest against Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 8's game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to practice in preparation for Week 8. Look for Tony Pollard to play a featured role versus a Chicago unit allowing 22.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) not listed on Detroit's Week 8 injury report

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is available for Week 8's contest against the Miami Dolphins. After three full sessions, Swift will make his return from his three game absence with ankle and shoulder injuries. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 19.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Swift to score 13.6 FanDuel points.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Interested In Notable Wide Receiver Trade

The Los Angeles Rams could improve their receiving corps before the trade deadline next Tuesday. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Rams are interested in veteran wideout Brandin Cooks. Cooks is currently on the Houston Texans. He's under contract through the 2024 season. The Rams actually had Cooks on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Davon Reed (personal) questionable Sunday for Denver

Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Reed is still dealing with the family matter that kept him out of Friday's contest. As a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Sunday night's affair.
DENVER, CO

