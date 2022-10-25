Read full article on original website
With charges reduced, couple gets time served in heist
A boyfriend and girlfriend who were accused of conspiring in the gunpoint robbery of an acquaintance outside the Manchester Walmart have pleaded guilty to sharply reduced charges and received prison terms that they have already completed, with credit for time they spent in jail unable to post bond. DEFENDANTS: Angel...
Torrington Man Charged With Assaulting 5 Officers, Including From FBI, With His Car
A Connecticut man has been charged with assaulting five officers, including from the FBI, with his car in Fairfield County. Litchfield County resident Dennis Lee Waiter, age 32, of Torrington, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the Tuesday, June 15, 2021 incident in Bridgeport, said US Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Avery.
36-year path to arrest in rapes described
In 1984, when four women were raped late at night by a stranger in their Hartford-area homes, the first forensic use of DNA was occurring in England, said Elaine Pagliaro, then a senior criminalist in Connecticut’s Forensic Science Laboratory. DEFENDANT: Michael M. Sharpe, 71, of Marlborough. CHARGES: First-degree kidnapping...
mycitizensnews.com
21st District Probate Judge gets law license reinstated
NAUGATUCK — 21st District Probate Judge Peter Mariano had his law license reinstated on Oct. 26 after about a year of it being inactive. The district encompasses Naugatuck, Prospect, Beacon Falls and Middlebury. Probate courts oversee decedents’ estates and trusts, and handle a wide range of issues affecting children, the elderly, and people with intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.
News 12
Fairfield standoff suspect rearraigned on new domestic violence charge; held on $4.5M bond for all cases
The attorney who was at the center of a standoff in Fairfield was rearraigned on his new domestic violence charge Friday afternoon. Neil Bhatia, 46, was in Stamford Superior Court on his latest alleged violation of a protective order. Weston police served Bhatia with the warrant Thursday while he was...
South Carolina man pleads guilty to illegally selling gun in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty Friday to making straw purchases to then illegally sell guns in Connecticut, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Officials learned in spring 2021 that 42-year-old Marquis Jerome Pollard was using straw purchasers […]
Assault in Woodbury under investigation: Police
WOODBURY, Conn — Police are investigating an assault that hospitalized a man in Woodbury on Saturday. Police said at approximately 5:25 p.m., Troop L (Litchfield) responded to a report of an assault at 787 Main St. Troopers and Woodbury officers responded to the scene. One adult male was taken...
Bristol Press
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Carjacking Arrests
#Milford On October 28, 2022, at approximately 2:30 AM Milford Police Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop for motor vehicle violations. It was determined that the suspect vehicle was used in 2 armed carjackings in the surrounding area. The vehicle fled onto I-95 southbound, exited the highway at Exit 35, and immediately entered I-95 northbound. The suspect vehicle exited I-95 and went eastbound on Boston Post Rd until it became disabled utilizing tire deflation devices near Peck Ln. Two of the suspects, later identified as Levante Player, 20, of 285 Quinnipiac Ave in New Haven and Tyshawn Stanley, 21, of 121 Dewitt St in New Haven, attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but were apprehended. Stanley was apprehended by the police K9. A handgun was seized from the scene and was found to have one round in the chamber. Officers checked the area for any additional suspects. A Connecticut State Police Trooper located the third suspect, later identified as Kevin Wilfong-Dixon, 21, of 51 Salem St in New Haven, hiding near a dumpster near Pilgrim Furniture Store,
Man sentenced for living under stolen identity for 20 years
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A St. Lucia citizen residing in Bridgeport was sentenced to nine months in prison, already served, on Tuesday after allegedly acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. Adrian Joseph, 55, has been living under an assumed identity for approximately 20 years, according to court documents. With...
New Haven homicide solved after 3 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport jury dismissed after murder suspect says he has 'friends' on panel
BRIDGEPORT — A judge dismissed the jury about to hear evidence in a gang-related murder case after the defendant told a judicial marshal he had “friends” on the jury. Superior Court Judge Alex Hernandez dismissed the 12 jurors selected to hear the case against Jarod “Hot Rod” Hamilton and ordered that jury selection for the case begin again.
Accused killer arraigned in Bridgeport shooting; arrest warrant details investigation
Joseph Dejesus, 38, whose previous legal name was Joseph Reyes, went before a judge on several charges including murder in the death of Dominique Jones, 29.
sheltonherald.com
Lawsuit accuses Shelton of underpaying union workers' retirement plans
SHELTON — The city has failed to properly fund six union workers' retirement plans, according to a lawsuit filed by the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund. The fund, which represents Teamsters Union 145, filed the lawsuit on Oct. 24. It seeks to recoup the unfunded retirement...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide
#Bridgeport CT– On October 29, 2022, at approximately 4:15 am, Bridgeport Police responded to the 800 block of Atlantic Street on the report of a party stabbed at that location. Upon police arrival, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found suffering from sharp force injuries to his torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from those injuries.
Riverhead woman charged in stabbing death of girlfriend last November pleads guilty
The Riverhead woman charged in the stabbing death of her girlfriend in their East Main Street home last November has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Karen A. Delacruz Reyes, 22, entered the guilty plea in Suffolk County Criminal Court on Sept. 16, according to court records. She was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility and is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 18.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
