Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli killed in Kiryat Arba terror attack identified as Ronen Hanania
The 50-year-old man Israeli killed in a Palestinian terror attack on Saturday night at the entrance of Kiryat Arba has been identified as Ronen Hanania. The mass shooting was perpetrated by Muhammad al-Jabari, reportedly a member of a new terrorist faction affiliated with Hamas. He was shot dead by security forces.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinians celebrate murder of Ronen Hanania
After learning that a Jew had died in a terrorist attack in Kiryat Arba, near Hebron, on Saturday night, local Palestinians celebrated in Ibn Rushd Square, as shown in a video circulated on social media. Im Tirtzu tweeted in response to the celebration of murder: “These are our enemies. This...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli killed, several wounded in terror attack
One Israeli was killed and several others were injured on Saturday night when at least one terrorist opened fire at the entrance of the Jewish community of Kiryat Arba in Judea and Samaria, according to police and medics. A man in his 50s was shot and brought to the Hadassah...
Records: Lying officers unpunished in 2018 inmate death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Three former Illinois prison guards face life behind bars after the 2018 fatal beating of a 65-year-old inmate in a case marked by the unpunished lies of other correctional officers who continue to get pay raises, records obtained by The Associated Press and court documents show.
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas deputy admits PA security personnel work with terrorists
Israeli security forces launched an anti-terror raid against the “Lion’s Den” terror cell, including a bomb-making factory, early Tuesday. The cell was responsible for several terrorist attacks. In response to the terrorists’ deaths and the exposure of the factory, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul admitted that the...
Firebombing targets migrants at processing centre in Dover
A man has firebombed a reception centre for small boat migrants in Kent.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.A witness from the Reuters news agency said the perpetrator drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself but police have not confirmed the suspect’s death.One minor injury was reported at the centre, where almost 1,000 people were brought to shore on Saturday.A spokesperson for Kent Police said the force was called at around 11.20am on Sunday.“Officers established...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian security official issues apology over deputy’s anti-Semitic rhetoric
The head of Russia’s Security Council has issued an apology over anti-Semitic statements by his deputy, which described the Chabad Hassidic organization as a “neo-pagan cult.”. Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, expressed his regret over the comments made by Deputy Council Secretary Aleksey Pavlov, according...
Back-to-Back Bombings Kill 100 in Mogadishu, Somalia Capital
Twin bombs struck Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital city on Saturday, killing 100 and injuring another 300, inciting pleas for international help from the African nation. The attack was launched by the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Shabab militant group, according to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, which he says targeted the education ministry. The blasts occurred right after each other, with the first striking the education ministry, and the second detonating as medical teams attempted to treat the aftermath of the first explosion, according to Reuters, decimating buildings, traffic and crowds in its wake. Mohamud, who has been in office for five months, has declared “total war” on the al-Shabab group, after an August attack conducted by the jihadists killed at least 21 people. “The bombings were a message sent by the militants to show that they are still alive, despite the fact that they were defeated in battlefield by government forces,” President Mohamud said Sunday after visiting the scene.Read it at BBC
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Commission of Inquiry says it will investigate ‘apartheid’ charges against Israel
The controversial, open-ended United Nations Commission of Inquiry into alleged human rights abuses by Israel and the Palestinians said Thursday it will investigate charges of “apartheid” against Israel. Thus far, the commission’s two reports, including one presented to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, has focused almost solely on Israel, furthering concerns about the one-sided nature of the inquiry and biases among its three members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador: America’s ‘love affair with Israel’ trumps concerns over structure of next Israeli government
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, fresh off a trip to Washington for the Israeli president’s visit, addressed the American Jewish community on Friday morning in a pre-Shabbat briefing. Nides, who joined the Oval Office meeting Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, said he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel warns Syria it will step up attacks over Iranian weapons transfers
Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
