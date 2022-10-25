ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Travis County participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans will have the opportunity to safely get rid of prescription drugs at several sites across Austin. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Travis County constables are joining the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on their National Take Back Initiative to allow the public to safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
KVUE

CapMetro announces new late-night Courtesy Stop program

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Capital Metro has announced a new program allowing riders to request a drop-off between regular stops. The new late-night Courtesy Stop can be utilized after 9 p.m. for all bus and Rapid Routes. It's designed to give riders a chance to select safe, well-lit spots to exit the vehicle closer to their destinations.
KVUE

City of Austin hoping pay incentives, recruitment drive will improve emergency call center shortage, wait times

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Tuesday announced plans for increased salary adjustments for 911 call takers and police dispatcher staff. The city said these efforts, on top of stipends and the development of a citywide recruitment campaign, aim to help retain employees and fill existing vacancies at the Austin Police Department's emergency call center.
KVUE

City of Austin settles May 2020 protest lawsuit for $1.75 million

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Thursday settled another lawsuit filed by a person injured by a police officer during the 2020 social justice protests. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the settlement approved by the Austin City Council was for $1.75 million.
KVUE

Austin airport sees record growth in September 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has seen increasing growth in the number of passengers this year compared to last. The airport released new numbers from September 2022 that show how many more passengers came through compared to September 2021. The number of passengers was up nearly...
KVUE

Man charged after damaging a door at Austin PD headquarters on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after damaging the front door at the Austin Police Department headquarters in Downtown Austin Friday afternoon. The suspect began hitting the door at the police headquarters around 4 p.m., breaking a glass panel...
KVUE

United Way shares local impact, resources for childcare

AUSTIN, Texas — The United Way of Greater Austin shared how many people the organization has been able to help this past year in its recently released impact numbers. United Way aims to help fight poverty in the community by connecting people to resources, and its latest report runs from July 2021 through June 2022.
KVUE

Why is the real estate boom in Austin slowing down?

AUSTIN, Texas — More than two years ago now, 2020 saw what many real estate agents and developers called a gold rush in Austin, with homes being sold in a matter of hours. Now, the market appears to be slowing down. "It's brought a lot of people here and...
KVUE

Austin City Council approves ordinances strengthening renters' rights

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a number of items that are part of its renters' rights agenda. Some members of the council have long pushed for better tenant rights and more affordable housing, as many Central Texas struggle with unaffordability. City leaders said more...
KVUE

Toll rates set to increase 8% on Central Texas highways next year

AUSTIN, Texas — The price for tolls in Central Texas is about to go up. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will increase the toll rate by about 8%.That means drivers will see an increase between $0.04 to $0.14 per segment on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 southwest and the toll lanes on 183. On the MoPac express lane, drivers will also experience an increase in toll rates by $0.05 per segment.
KVUE

Bernie Sanders making appearances in Austin this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple stops in Austin this weekend. On Saturday, Sanders will be joining Greg Casar, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35, and State Rep. Erin Zwiener for a "Get Out The Vote" rally and march at Sewell Park at Texas State University.
