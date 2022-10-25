Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Community First! Village expanding to help people experiencing homelessness
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Mobile Loaves and Fishes (MLF) is helping to combat homelessness in northeast Travis County. On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization broke ground on an expansion of its Community First! Village. This expansion will add another 1,400 homes to the already 400-home community. “Building a neighborhood of...
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
What is a 'tripledemic?' Doctors warn of severe flu, RSV seasons
AUSTIN, Texas — Flu cases are rapidly rising across the nation and that includes in Travis County. On top of that, RSV cases are also high, with some Austin-area hospitals saying they are being inundated with cases in children. Some doctors say we could see what is being called...
Austin-based nonprofit using blockchain technology, cryptocurrency to help children in need
AUSTIN, Texas — One location nonprofit is using newer technology to help address an age-old problem. Upbring is an Austin-based nonprofit that serves more than 11,000 children in the state of Texas. The organization has three main ministries: foster care, education and resettlement. Upbring's goal is to protect and...
Travis County participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans will have the opportunity to safely get rid of prescription drugs at several sites across Austin. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Travis County constables are joining the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on their National Take Back Initiative to allow the public to safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
CapMetro announces new late-night Courtesy Stop program
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Capital Metro has announced a new program allowing riders to request a drop-off between regular stops. The new late-night Courtesy Stop can be utilized after 9 p.m. for all bus and Rapid Routes. It's designed to give riders a chance to select safe, well-lit spots to exit the vehicle closer to their destinations.
Teenage cousin of Vanessa Guillén critically injured in southeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The teenage cousin of murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Austin last week, KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report. Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was shot around...
City of Austin hoping pay incentives, recruitment drive will improve emergency call center shortage, wait times
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Tuesday announced plans for increased salary adjustments for 911 call takers and police dispatcher staff. The city said these efforts, on top of stipends and the development of a citywide recruitment campaign, aim to help retain employees and fill existing vacancies at the Austin Police Department's emergency call center.
City of Austin settles May 2020 protest lawsuit for $1.75 million
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Thursday settled another lawsuit filed by a person injured by a police officer during the 2020 social justice protests. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the settlement approved by the Austin City Council was for $1.75 million.
KVUE
Austin's airport saw 46% more travelers in September 2022 than in 2021
New data shows how much busier things are at the Austin airport than they were just a year ago. KVUE's Eric Pointer breaks down the numbers.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Lucktober, Levitation, Halloween fun and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From film and music festivals to a wide variety of Halloween events, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown...
Austin airport sees record growth in September 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has seen increasing growth in the number of passengers this year compared to last. The airport released new numbers from September 2022 that show how many more passengers came through compared to September 2021. The number of passengers was up nearly...
Man charged after damaging a door at Austin PD headquarters on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after damaging the front door at the Austin Police Department headquarters in Downtown Austin Friday afternoon. The suspect began hitting the door at the police headquarters around 4 p.m., breaking a glass panel...
United Way shares local impact, resources for childcare
AUSTIN, Texas — The United Way of Greater Austin shared how many people the organization has been able to help this past year in its recently released impact numbers. United Way aims to help fight poverty in the community by connecting people to resources, and its latest report runs from July 2021 through June 2022.
Why is the real estate boom in Austin slowing down?
AUSTIN, Texas — More than two years ago now, 2020 saw what many real estate agents and developers called a gold rush in Austin, with homes being sold in a matter of hours. Now, the market appears to be slowing down. "It's brought a lot of people here and...
Austin City Council approves ordinances strengthening renters' rights
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a number of items that are part of its renters' rights agenda. Some members of the council have long pushed for better tenant rights and more affordable housing, as many Central Texas struggle with unaffordability. City leaders said more...
Toll rates set to increase 8% on Central Texas highways next year
AUSTIN, Texas — The price for tolls in Central Texas is about to go up. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will increase the toll rate by about 8%.That means drivers will see an increase between $0.04 to $0.14 per segment on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 southwest and the toll lanes on 183. On the MoPac express lane, drivers will also experience an increase in toll rates by $0.05 per segment.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport recognized as carbon-neutral for second year in a row
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) has been recognized as one of the few airports in North America to maintain a carbon-neutral status, a new report finds. According to an article from the Austin Business Journal, ABIA has earned the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation...
Bernie Sanders making appearances in Austin this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple stops in Austin this weekend. On Saturday, Sanders will be joining Greg Casar, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35, and State Rep. Erin Zwiener for a "Get Out The Vote" rally and march at Sewell Park at Texas State University.
Here's where you can cast a ballot during early voting in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting has begun for the Nov. 8 general election and there are a select number of locations Central Texans can go to cast their vote in the ballot box. Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before early voting ends on Nov. 4.
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0