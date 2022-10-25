AUSTIN, Texas — The price for tolls in Central Texas is about to go up. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will increase the toll rate by about 8%.That means drivers will see an increase between $0.04 to $0.14 per segment on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 southwest and the toll lanes on 183. On the MoPac express lane, drivers will also experience an increase in toll rates by $0.05 per segment.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO