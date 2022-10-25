ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In NJ

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing were sold across New Jersey. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City;. Bergen County:...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing. Both winners took home the $50,000 second-tier Powerball prize. There also was a $50,000 Double Play winner on Saturday. Winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Burlington...
SoJO 104.9

This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey

Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SoJO 104.9

Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List

No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike

If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
SoJO 104.9

This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country

These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
Shore News Network

$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey

LYNDHURST, NJ – One lucky winner who purchased a Pick 6 letter ticket ahead of Thursday’s drawing will soon be a multi-millionaire. The winning $2.7 million ticket was sold at the Corner Store on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. For the sale, the business will get a $10,000 bonus. The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 20, drawing were: 04, 08, 13, 19, 30 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, October 24. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, in addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced seven winners matching five out of the The post $2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
LYNDHURST, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy