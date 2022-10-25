ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Just4Fun: Is “The Nightmare Before Christmas” a Halloween or Christmas movie?

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) â€” Is it a Christmas movie? Is it a Halloween movie? Weâ€™re talking about the 1993 Tim Burton classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas .

Hear what the Wake Up! team thought and see the results of our week-long Twitter poll below:

Next week, weâ€™ll be discussing whether or not your kids keep their Halloween candy! Vote in the latest #Just4Fun poll here.

