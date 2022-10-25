ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Related
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Devin Vassell (knee) remains out for Spurs on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vassell continues to deal with his knee injury. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the end of the weekend. It's unclear when the breakout wing will be able to take the court.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) out at least 1 week

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a left ankle sprain. Ayton will sit out at least seven days after Phoenix's star center suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale to fill in at the five while Ayton is sidelined.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (back) ruled out on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu will miss the second game of Chicago's back-to-back with a back injury. Expect Alex Caruso to play more minutes against a Sixers' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 64.3 minutes with Dosunmu...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Magic starting Bol Bol for inactive Cole Anthony (oblique) on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol is starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Bol Bol will make his first start this season after Cole Anthony suffered an oblique injury. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 17th in defensive rating, our models project Bol Bol to score 24.1 FanDuel points.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (illness) will not play Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Dedmon is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, and as a result, he is going to sit out Saturday's contest. Nikola Jovic should see more work once again. In 5 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Davon Reed (personal) questionable Sunday for Denver

Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Reed is still dealing with the family matter that kept him out of Friday's contest. As a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Sunday night's affair.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Grizzlies rule out Jake LaRavia (illness) on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is inactive for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia will not be available after he came down with a non-COVID illness. In a spot against a Pelicans' team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, John Konchar should see more playing time on Saturday night. Konchar's...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (knee) ruled out Saturday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore knee. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action less than an hour before scheduled tipoff. Andrew Nembhard will likely see more work as long as McConnell is sidelined.
numberfire.com

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl coming off Thunders' bench on Saturday night

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Robinson-Earl will play with the Thunder's second unit after Aleksej Pokusevski was picked as Saturday's starter. In 21.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson-Earl to produce 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (foot) ruled out for Pacers Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Look for Chris Duarte to be an option to jump into the starting five on the wing.
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) remains out on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Despite participating in a non-contact practice on Saturday, Garland will miss his fifth straight game. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased offensive role against a New York unit ranked tenth in defensive rating.
CLEVELAND, OH

