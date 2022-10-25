Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) remains out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vassell continues to deal with his knee injury. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the end of the weekend. It's unclear when the breakout wing will be able to take the court.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) out at least 1 week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a left ankle sprain. Ayton will sit out at least seven days after Phoenix's star center suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale to fill in at the five while Ayton is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (back) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu will miss the second game of Chicago's back-to-back with a back injury. Expect Alex Caruso to play more minutes against a Sixers' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 64.3 minutes with Dosunmu...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Bol Bol for inactive Cole Anthony (oblique) on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol is starting in Friday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Bol Bol will make his first start this season after Cole Anthony suffered an oblique injury. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 17th in defensive rating, our models project Bol Bol to score 24.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Update: Terance Mann starting for Clippers on Thursday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will remain in the starting lineup on Thursday with Paul George returning. With Mann staying in the first five, Nicolas Batum will move to the bench. Our models expect Mann to play 22.0 minutes against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (illness) will not play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Dedmon is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, and as a result, he is going to sit out Saturday's contest. Nikola Jovic should see more work once again. In 5 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Isaiah Jackson starting for inactive Myles Turner (injury management) on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will make his third start this season after Myles Turner was held out for injury management reasons. In 22.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Davon Reed (personal) questionable Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Reed is still dealing with the family matter that kept him out of Friday's contest. As a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Sunday night's affair.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies rule out Jake LaRavia (illness) on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is inactive for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia will not be available after he came down with a non-COVID illness. In a spot against a Pelicans' team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, John Konchar should see more playing time on Saturday night. Konchar's...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. After a five-game absence, Anderson's status remains in question against his former team. Taurean Prince should see a boost in playing time on Sunday if Anderson remains inactive. Anderson's current projection...
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (knee) ruled out Saturday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore knee. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action less than an hour before scheduled tipoff. Andrew Nembhard will likely see more work as long as McConnell is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl coming off Thunders' bench on Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Robinson-Earl will play with the Thunder's second unit after Aleksej Pokusevski was picked as Saturday's starter. In 21.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson-Earl to produce 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) ruled out for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Look for Chris Duarte to be an option to jump into the starting five on the wing.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Darius Garland (eye) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (eye) will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Despite participating in a non-contact practice on Saturday, Garland will miss his fifth straight game. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased offensive role against a New York unit ranked tenth in defensive rating.
