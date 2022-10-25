ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Elon Musk now in charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO have left, sources say

CNBC's David Faber reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters and will not...
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
Elon Musk's first day owning Twitter leads to havoc and a possible hoax about layoffs

[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. , a person who walked out of the company's San Francisco headquarters and identified...

