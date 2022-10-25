PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the tale of the underdogs in the City of Brotherly Love, but would we want it any other way? The Fightins look to win their first World Series Championship since 2008 as they battle with the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. A new MLB.com 2022 World Series prediction shows "experts" polled by the league site favor the Astros. Of the 75 people surveyed, 58 baseball critics voted for the Astros to win while 17 voted for the Phillies. "No one likes us we don't care!"We get it, the Astros are headed to their fourth World Series appearance in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO