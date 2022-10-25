Read full article on original website
Jason Schwartztrauber
4d ago
these prices are ridiculous, we pa residents funded their 1billion dollar stadium now this is how we get rewarded for supporting them, the average person can't afford these prices but the average persons taxes fund them not fair.
Reply(2)
8
mr perfect
4d ago
Watch it on tv for free Pepsi popcorn snacks no waiting in line to go to the bathroom
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Related
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo
In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
Where's breakfast? Phillies fans who ran into players at breakfast travel to Houston
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies nation is invading Houston with fans snatching up tickets for the first two games of the World Series. On the way to George Bush International Airport's baggage claim, travelers pass by a Texas-sized statue, but the message "Houston we have landed" is taking on a whole different meaning. "Philadelphia's coming to town and we're taking over," Gordon Ernst Jr. said. Fanatical Phillies fans have been filling up flights on their way to Houston for the World Series. "Houston you have a problem," Ernst said. You may remember Gordon Ernst's family, they ran into Bryce Harper and other star players while...
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
thecomeback.com
Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take
With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
'Mattress Mack': Houston Astros superfan has wagered $10 million to win $75 million if team wins World Series
The Houston Astros are strong favorites to win the World Series, which starts Friday, and one of the team's most famous fans is going all in on oddsmakers' predicted outcome for the "Fall Classic."
NASCAR discusses big changes coming to NextGen car in 2023
NASCAR is going to have plenty of changes to the NextGen car by the start of the 2023 season. What are these changes and what could be on the way for safety?
Want tickets to see Phillies in World Series? You'll need deep pockets
If you missed out on the Phillies lottery to buy tickets at face value, expect to pay a pretty penny on the secondary market.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros World Series Game 1 picks, predictions, odds
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox. Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest. The Astros are a 1.5-run favorite in the...
CBS News
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
Astros’ Justin Verlander set to achieve insane World Series feat accomplished only by Roger Clemens
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. Following another World Series defeat, they are eager to win it all again. Justin Verlander is leading the way for them on the mound following an unreal season. Verlander is likely going to win the Cy Young Award after posting a...
MLB commissioner: A’s likely to leave Oakland for Las Vegas
It’s a safe bet that the Athletics will leave Oakland for Las Vegas, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Manfred
🎥 First televised World Series game sparked America's TV boom
Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk desperately waving at his home run to stay in play. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson pumping his arms as he hobbles around second base after muscling a home run off Dennis Eckersley, the Oakland A’s dominant closer. The ground ball hit by New York Mets outfielder Mookie Wilson skipping through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner.
Phillies underdogs to win World Series, per MLB prediction
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the tale of the underdogs in the City of Brotherly Love, but would we want it any other way? The Fightins look to win their first World Series Championship since 2008 as they battle with the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. A new MLB.com 2022 World Series prediction shows "experts" polled by the league site favor the Astros. Of the 75 people surveyed, 58 baseball critics voted for the Astros to win while 17 voted for the Phillies. "No one likes us we don't care!"We get it, the Astros are headed to their fourth World Series appearance in...
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
Phillies Announce World Series Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies have released their 26-man roster for the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
Phillies fans stock up for World Series Game 1 watch parties
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) -- Who wants to watch a game without food? For some, it's all about wings. For others, pizza is the choice. Who doesn't like chips and dip? Whatever you prefer, fans are stocking up for the World Series.Here at the Yard House, the World Series will be playing on every TV screen so you can see the game no matter where you're sitting.As for those hosting watch parties at home, Friday was a day spent stocking up on all the essentials.It's a busy day at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, Montgomery County.Customers have been streaming in to...
Comments / 29