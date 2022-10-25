ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Schwartztrauber
4d ago

these prices are ridiculous, we pa residents funded their 1billion dollar stadium now this is how we get rewarded for supporting them, the average person can't afford these prices but the average persons taxes fund them not fair.

mr perfect
4d ago

Watch it on tv for free Pepsi popcorn snacks no waiting in line to go to the bathroom

The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX43.com

Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo

In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Where's breakfast? Phillies fans who ran into players at breakfast travel to Houston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies nation is invading Houston with fans snatching up tickets for the first two games of the World Series. On the way to George Bush International Airport's baggage claim, travelers pass by a Texas-sized statue, but the message "Houston we have landed" is taking on a whole different meaning. "Philadelphia's coming to town and we're taking over," Gordon Ernst Jr. said. Fanatical Phillies fans have been filling up flights on their way to Houston for the World Series. "Houston you have a problem," Ernst said. You may remember Gordon Ernst's family, they ran into Bryce Harper and other star players while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take

With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
HOUSTON, TX
Little Apple Post

🎥 First televised World Series game sparked America's TV boom

Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk desperately waving at his home run to stay in play. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson pumping his arms as he hobbles around second base after muscling a home run off Dennis Eckersley, the Oakland A’s dominant closer. The ground ball hit by New York Mets outfielder Mookie Wilson skipping through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Philly

Phillies underdogs to win World Series, per MLB prediction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the tale of the underdogs in the City of Brotherly Love, but would we want it any other way? The Fightins look to win their first World Series Championship since 2008 as they battle with the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic. A new MLB.com 2022 World Series prediction shows "experts" polled by the league site favor the Astros. Of the 75 people surveyed, 58 baseball critics voted for the Astros to win while 17 voted for the Phillies. "No one likes us we don't care!"We get it, the Astros are headed to their fourth World Series appearance in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans stock up for World Series Game 1 watch parties

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) -- Who wants to watch a game without food? For some, it's all about wings. For others, pizza is the choice. Who doesn't like chips and dip? Whatever you prefer, fans are stocking up for the World Series.Here at the Yard House, the World Series will be playing on every TV screen so you can see the game no matter where you're sitting.As for those hosting watch parties at home, Friday was a day spent stocking up on all the essentials.It's a busy day at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, Montgomery County.Customers have been streaming in to...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

