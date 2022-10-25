Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Windows 11 gets MacOS-like instant smartphone hotspot access
Windows 11 now lets users connect to their smartphone's hotspot without needing to touch the phone's settings. The new feature comes via the Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) app for connecting Windows 11 PCs with smartphones. It should come in handy when you're traveling and need to quickly access your smartphone's internet connection.
ZDNet
Anker's 551 USB-C Hub is almost the perfect iPad Pro accessory
For the last two weeks I've been testing the Anker 551 USB-C hub with my 2021 iPad Pro, and then the 2022 iPad Pro. It's proven to be a valuable device that I've grown to appreciate the more I use it. It's not because of the eight different ports that...
ZDNet
Google Meet and Zoom Rooms to interoperate, Meet-certified Android devices on the way
Google has announced new two-way interoperability between Zoom and Meet for conference rooms, along with the first Meet-certified Android conference appliances, which expand Google's Meet-certified hardware beyond ChromeOS. When interoperability arrives later this year, users of the companies' respective conference solutions – Zoom Rooms and Google Meet devices – will...
ZDNet
Linus Torvalds bids 486 Linux adieu
You can famously run Linux on anything. And, when I say anything, I mean anything, e.g. a Nintendo Wii, an iPod, DeLaval's robotic system for milking cows, and possibly even a dead badger. Only Doom may have been ported to more devices. But, for practical purposes, all good things must come to an end, so Linus Torvalds is giving serious thought to discontinuing support for the 486 architecture.
ZDNet
Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro: How to use the iPhone's latest software trick
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have plenty of shiny new features, but the most noticeable is Apple lowering the "notch" cutout on the display, surrounding it with the screen, and giving it the name of Dynamic Island. top picks. The 10 best smartphones right now. It's...
ZDNet
Could Apple release a 16-inch iPad in 2023?
Apple's current largest tablet is the 12.9 inch iPad Pro, but a 16-inch model would match Apple's biggest MacBook, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. Citing a source familiar with the plans, The Information reports that a 16-inch iPad would blur the line between the iPad and MacBook. Apple could release the 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023, although the report also notes that Apple might change its plans and not proceed with the super-sized model.
ZDNet
Amazon plans a new Project Kuiper factory to build as many as four internet satellites a day
Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a massive new facility in the Seattle area to build satellites for Project Kuiper, its planned satellite internet service. The new 172,000-square-foot satellite production facility in Kirkland, Washington will allow Amazon to produce as many as four satellites per day, the company said. This scale of production capacity will help Amazon reach its goal of launching a constellation of 3,236 satellites to provide fast, affordable broadband to customers globally.
Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get before Black Friday 2022
Get ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush with these Best Buy deals available now. Shop savings on Sennheiser headphones and Samsung monitors.
ZDNet
Coros Pod 2 first look review: Watch accessory helps runners train
Other sports watch and smartwatch makers have launched new watches with support for multi-GNSS dual-frequency satellite networks in order to improve your outdoor workout tracking, such as the Apple Watch Ultra and the Garmen Enduro 2. Coros was the first in the world to launch a GPS sports watch with...
ZDNet
Worldwide tablet market takes a hit amid global economic hardships
The pandemic caused a large boost in tablet sales due to virtual schooling and work needs. With the world slowly returning to normal and global inflation hitting consumers' pocketbooks, the worldwide tablet market is suffering a decline, according to a Strategy Analytics study. Rising costs for everyday necessities such as...
ZDNet
AI's true goal may no longer be intelligence
The British mathematician Alan Turing wrote in 1950, "I propose to consider the question, 'Can machines think?'" His inquiry framed the discussion for decades of artificial intelligence research. For a couple of generations of scientists contemplating AI, the question of whether "true" or "human" intelligence could be achieved was always...
