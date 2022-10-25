Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates
Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
Big Tech Falters on Dreary Earnings and Forecasts for Q4— Meta Has Worst Week Ever, Amazon Tumbles 13%
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft combined lost over $350 billion in market cap this week. Forecasts were particularly gloomy for Meta and Amazon, as the economic slowdown punishes the former high flyers. In advertising, Amazon saw its business accelerate, while Facebook and Google are struggling. Other than Apple, it was...
Facebook Used to Be a Big Tech Giant — Now Meta Isn't Even in the Top 20 Most Valuable U.S. Companies
Last year, Facebook was among the five most valuable U.S. companies, with a market cap over $1 trillion. Now the company is worth about $270 billion. Meta forecast a third straight quarter of revenue declines on Wednesday, leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg to thank investors who are still on board for their patience.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
The Biggest Tech Stocks Have Lost $3 Trillion in Market Cap Over the Last Year
So here's a good trivia question: Of the "FAANG" megacap tech stocks, which has lost the most market value over the past year?. Amid the earnings-related bloodbath so far this week, there have been huge losses. Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta have already posted their results, and tumbled in the wake of the reports. Thursday afternoon, Amazon and Apple are on tap.
Dogecoin Surges 35% as Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Approaches Close
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24...
Not a Good Buy: Rent the Runway, Exactly One-Year After IPO, Is Down Nearly 90%
Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman and her co-founder Jenny Fleiss pioneered the fashion rental and subscription business with the company's launch in 2009. With more than 800 brand partnerships, sizes ranging from 00-22, and three main subscription plans, Rent the Runway's business model of helping women to stay up-to-date with constantly evolving fashion trends — without breaking the bank or repeating their outfits — found success.
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging during tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Comcast Tops Expectations as It Squeezes Out a Small Gain in Broadband Subscribers
Comcast third-quarter revenue slipped 1.5% to $29.85 billion, compared with the prior-year quarter that included the Tokyo Olympics, beating analyst expectations. The company added 14,000 new broadband customers, a continued demonstration of the slowing broadband business growth among U.S. cable companies. Comcast reported its Xfinity Mobile business now has 5...
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Could Be ‘Real Signs' for the Fed to Slow Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. Cramer said that he has his eye on the FOMC's meeting next week, which is expected to conclude with a 0.75...
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs
Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...
