NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
NBC Connecticut

Amazon's Cloud Business Just Recorded Its Weakest Growth to Date and Missed Analysts' Estimates

Amazon's cloud-computing business generated revenue of $20.5 billion in the third quarter. AWS is slowing down hiring in some areas, a spokesperson confirmed this week. Amazon said Thursday that revenue growth in its cloud-computing unit slowed in the third quarter to 27.5%, missing analysts' estimates. It's the slowest expansion since at least 2014, the year Amazon started reporting on the group's finances.
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
NBC Connecticut

The Biggest Tech Stocks Have Lost $3 Trillion in Market Cap Over the Last Year

So here's a good trivia question: Of the "FAANG" megacap tech stocks, which has lost the most market value over the past year?. Amid the earnings-related bloodbath so far this week, there have been huge losses. Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta have already posted their results, and tumbled in the wake of the reports. Thursday afternoon, Amazon and Apple are on tap.
NBC Connecticut

Dogecoin Surges 35% as Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Approaches Close

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24...
NBC Connecticut

Not a Good Buy: Rent the Runway, Exactly One-Year After IPO, Is Down Nearly 90%

Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman and her co-founder Jenny Fleiss pioneered the fashion rental and subscription business with the company's launch in 2009. With more than 800 brand partnerships, sizes ranging from 00-22, and three main subscription plans, Rent the Runway's business model of helping women to stay up-to-date with constantly evolving fashion trends — without breaking the bank or repeating their outfits — found success.
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging during tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
NBC Connecticut

Comcast Tops Expectations as It Squeezes Out a Small Gain in Broadband Subscribers

Comcast third-quarter revenue slipped 1.5% to $29.85 billion, compared with the prior-year quarter that included the Tokyo Olympics, beating analyst expectations. The company added 14,000 new broadband customers, a continued demonstration of the slowing broadband business growth among U.S. cable companies. Comcast reported its Xfinity Mobile business now has 5...
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Week Ahead: There Could Be ‘Real Signs' for the Fed to Slow Down

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. Cramer said that he has his eye on the FOMC's meeting next week, which is expected to conclude with a 0.75...
NBC Connecticut

Dropbox CEO on the Boomerang Benefits of Offering Workers Virtual-First Jobs

Dropbox made the move to virtual-first work early in the pandemic. Employee surveys show the vast majority of workers are in favor of the shift and productivity is not an issue. The technology firm has even been able to recruit former workers back from competitors at a rate far higher...

