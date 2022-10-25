Colorado Sunshine: CU Buffs alum Yannik Paul wins DP World Tour event in Spain

Where the good news shines

University of Colorado golf alum Yannik Paul made three birdies and four bogeys on a tricky afternoon for scoring at Son Muntaner Golf Club to win the DP World Tour Mallorca Golf Open in Spain over the weekend.

This was Paul's first win in 26 starts on the DP World Tour. He shot 15-under par in the four-round event to hold off Paul Waring and Nicolai von Dellingshausen.

Paul made birdie on the 18th hole to deny Waring and von Dellingshausen a chance at playoffs.

"I'm speechless, honestly, I'm just so happy," Paul said. " My girlfriend and I, we worked a lot on my mental side and we were dreaming that she would be here for my first win, and she's here now, it's unbelievable."

With the win, Paul moved from 43rd to 20th in the current DP Tour rankings

