Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news
Henry Cavill announced he is stepping away from his role in "The Wticher," and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post.
Rihanna Returns To The Spotlight In A Sequined Gown At The ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Rihanna shut down the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere last week in a shimmering, gray, sequined Rick Owens gown that highlighted her incredible curves (and further promoted her style icon status). While gracing the Los Angeles red carpet on O...
Florence Pugh recalls early project when Hollywood bosses tried to change ‘my weight’ and ‘my look’
Florence Pugh has said she “felt like I’d made a massive mistake” moving to Hollywood during the early years of her career. In a new interview, Pugh opened up about how studio bosses wanted to change her appearance after she landed the lead role as a pop star in a television pilot when she was 19. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 26-year-old actor said: “All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what...
Kanye West compared himself to George Floyd in an apology to the Black community: 'I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now'
Kanye West told paparazzi he was apologizing to the Black community for his George Floyd comments, suggesting he died of a fentanyl drug overdose.
I'm a tattoo artist sharing 7 mistakes people make when getting fine-line tattoos
From choosing a poor placement to not considering the artist's size suggestions, there are several errors clients make when getting the popular style.
