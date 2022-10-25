Read full article on original website
Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Admits He Was Stoned During Filming: 'I Was Having a Good Old Time'
Omri Katz recalled Hocus Pocus director Kenny Ortega asking him "are you high?" on set Hocus Pocus actor Omri Katz says he had a professional "wake-up call" when he filmed the 1993 Disney classic. As part of a roundtable interview with the original Hocus Pocus cast published Wednesday, Katz, 46, told Entertainment Weekly he was high from cannabis use while filming scenes for the family film. "That was at an age where I started experimenting with cannabis," Katz, who was 16 at the time of filming, told EW. "Let's...
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Sam Williams Opens Up About His Gay Identity for the First Time: 'It Is Scary, but It Feels Good'
The country star and son of Hank Williams Jr. recently spoke to Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly about his new "Tilted Crown" music video and why it's important to discuss sexuality Sam Williams is opening up about his sexuality and hopes it helps other small-town exports to feel less alone. In an upcoming episode of Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, Williams detailed the inspiration behind his new "Tilted Crown" music video, which chronicles his upbringing as Hank Williams Jr.'s son and sees him kiss...
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Eddie Redmayne's Daughter Suggested He 'Go Back to Being a Wizard' After Seeing 'Good Nurse' Clip
Eddie Redmayne shares son Luke, 4, and daughter Iris, 6, with wife Hannah Bagshawe Eddie Redmayne's kids would much rather their dad stick to wizardry after seeing him in his new Netflix drama. The actor, 40, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday where he shared how his young kids took to him playing a dark role in his film The Good Nurse, streaming now. In the Netflix film, which is based on true events, Redmayne stars as Charles Cullen, a nurse who was responsible for...
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and the Spice Girls' Mel B are also among the 16 celebrities enduring grueling challenges on Fox's new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits. In a sneak peek of Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. "I...
Dax Shepard Reveals Why He and Kristen Bell Won't Let Their Daughters Have Their Own Phones
Dax Shepard explains why he and Kristen Bell's two daughters complain "all the time" about their policy on phones Dax Shepard isn't into screen time. The father of two, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher where he talked about how he and wife Kristen Bell feel about their kids having phones. "We don't have a phone problem 'cause they're not in the mix. And iPods aren't, iPads aren't in the mix and video games," the Armchair Expert podcast host revealed. "So there's...
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
Married at First Sight Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After
The hit matchmaking series is headed to Nashville for season 16 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new couples Married at First Sight is taking on the Music City for season 16! The beloved matchmaking series is set to return to Lifetime in 2023 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the 10 Nashville-based singles ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series will follow each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in...
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Outlander's Sam Heughan Says 'Unnecessary' Full Frontal Shot in Graphic Rape Scene 'Did Betray My Trust'
Heughan, who has played Jamie Fraser since 2014, was made a producer on the Starz series in 2019 and has since brought on an intimacy coordinator Sam Heughan is opening up about a behind-the-scenes dispute over onscreen nudity. The Outlander star, 42, recounts an incident from the end of season 1 filming in his new memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, explaining that he was made to do an "unnecessary" full frontal scene after his character Jamie Fraser was raped by Tobias Menzies' Frank Randall. "This wasn't a moment where...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey was 'Very Different' Than Kim's: 'I'm Such a Control Freak'
Khloé Kardashian admits to being a bit of a "control freak" when it came to her surrogacy experience. The Good American founder welcomed her second baby — a boy, whose name has yet to be shared — via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in August. Speaking with Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, Khloé opened up about the journey, explaining she was inspired by her sister Kim Kardashian, who welcomed the younger two of her four children with the help of a surrogate.
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman Through Her Style at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Letitia Wright honored her late friend Chadwick Boseman at Wednesday night's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. Walking the red carpet for the long-awaited Ryan Coogler sequel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wright wore a black Alexander McQueen suit from the spring summer 2023 pre-collection. Observant fans likely noticed that the back crystal harness and cutaway waist on the jacket resembled the now-iconic Givenchy Couture suit that Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards.
