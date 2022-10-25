ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Global concern on Russia's suspension of Ukraine grain deal

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.“It’s really outrageous,” said Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. “There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it.”Biden spoke hours after Russia announced it would immediately halt participation in the agreement, alleging that Ukraine staged a drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. The grain initiative has...
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department holds news briefing as fears grow over Russian use of ‘dirty bomb’

The U.S. says it rejects the “false claim” that Ukraine is getting ready to detonate a dirty bomb. Watch the briefing in the player above. The Kremlin is standing by its allegation that Ukraine may be preparing to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, which would disperse radioactive material, though Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France have dismissed Moscow’s claim.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: San Francisco police identify man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband

San Francisco police identified the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s home on Friday morning. Watch in the player above. The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PBS NewsHour

Fetterman addresses stroke during Senate debate with Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy