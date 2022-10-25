Read full article on original website
Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi
President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking term as Communist Party leader
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
Russian naval officers discussed nuking Berlin during a training exercise to unnerve Germany and erode support for Ukraine, report says
According to Der Spiegel, Russian naval officers chatted about using nuclear strikes on German soil during a training exercise last year.
Global concern on Russia's suspension of Ukraine grain deal
U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.“It’s really outrageous,” said Biden speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. “There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it.”Biden spoke hours after Russia announced it would immediately halt participation in the agreement, alleging that Ukraine staged a drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. The grain initiative has...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband beaten by assailant in family home
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who authorities said broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken meets with Canadian counterpart over support for Haiti
VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. But neither Blinken nor...
From Bakke to Fisher, evolution of affirmative action cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will take up the issue of affirmative action again Monday — the second time in six years — but with the conservative majority now generally expected to end the use of race in higher education admissions. That would be a major...
Brazil’s polarizing presidential contest goes to voters
The vote will determine if the world’s fourth-largest democracy stays the same course of far-right politics.
German president visits Ukraine as West weighs rebuilding plan
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s president arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, as Western countries mulled a massive plan to rebuild Ukraine when the war eventually ends. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after arriving that “it was...
US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on...
WATCH: State Department holds news briefing as fears grow over Russian use of ‘dirty bomb’
The U.S. says it rejects the “false claim” that Ukraine is getting ready to detonate a dirty bomb. Watch the briefing in the player above. The Kremlin is standing by its allegation that Ukraine may be preparing to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, which would disperse radioactive material, though Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France have dismissed Moscow’s claim.
WATCH: San Francisco police identify man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband
San Francisco police identified the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s home on Friday morning. Watch in the player above. The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
After criticism, congressional progressives retract Ukraine letter calling for diplomacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Democrats in Congress said Tuesday it had retracted a letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to engage in direct diplomatic talks with Russia after it triggered an uproar among Democrats and raised questions about the strength of the party’s support for Ukraine.
Most in U.S. want more action on climate change, says AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in...
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material...
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran over Mahsa Amini’s death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran’s intelligence agency, leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police. The U.S. government’s sanctions arm designated...
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon, other conspiracy theories
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Fetterman addresses stroke during Senate debate with Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening...
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issues warning to protestors about ‘end of the riots’
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week. Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15 people...
