After seeing the 2023 Toyota Crown for the first time a few months ago, we wrote, "Its form would hit the bullseye as an electric crossover, another of the shapely, lifted lozenges balancing the dictates of aerodynamics, packaging, and market tastes. The Crown even has a flat underfloor, the grubby bits from the front bumper to the rear suspension hidden behind aero panels." In response a question about that, Toyota told us it had no plans to bring an electric Crown to the U.S. The company is ready to admit it's taking the midway step, however. CEO Akio Toyoda told Motor Trend at a dealer conference in Las Vegas that the U.S.-market Crown will get a plug-in hybrid form.

25 DAYS AGO