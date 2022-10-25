Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Super Duty specs, Hyundai's new US EV plant: Today's Car News
Ford's F-Series Super Duty has been redesigned for 2023, and it's now the tow king thanks to its Power Stroke diesel. The 6.7-liter V-8 delivers up to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque, and with the right setup will enable the Super Duty to tow a maximum of 40,000 lb.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1987 Audi 5000 S Quattro Sedan
Audi introduced the third-generation 100 to the world in late 1982, and it first appeared on our shores — with Audi 5000 badging — as a 1984 model. With its smooth curves and flush side glass, it boasted astonishingly low aerodynamic drag, achieving fuel economy at high speeds that other big cars couldn't come close to matching (until Ford came out with the Audi-influenced design of the new Taurus for 1986). The 5000 S Quattro was an unusual model with all-wheel-drive but without the turbocharging of the 5000 CS, nearly extinct today, and that's what we've got for today's Junkyard Gem.
Autoblog
Toyota Crown PHEV is coming to the U.S.
After seeing the 2023 Toyota Crown for the first time a few months ago, we wrote, "Its form would hit the bullseye as an electric crossover, another of the shapely, lifted lozenges balancing the dictates of aerodynamics, packaging, and market tastes. The Crown even has a flat underfloor, the grubby bits from the front bumper to the rear suspension hidden behind aero panels." In response a question about that, Toyota told us it had no plans to bring an electric Crown to the U.S. The company is ready to admit it's taking the midway step, however. CEO Akio Toyoda told Motor Trend at a dealer conference in Las Vegas that the U.S.-market Crown will get a plug-in hybrid form.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Ocean: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?
With crossovers and SUVs being the U.S.'s favorite and third favorite vehicles for 2022, according to Statista, it's safe to say that the Fisker Ocean and Tesla Model Y are important releases, especially with the rise in popularity of all-electric vehicles. The Tesla Model Y and Fisker Ocean are poised to be two very similar vehicles — both feature spacious, luxurious interiors with up to seven seats, sunroofs, and powerful electric drivetrains.
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
It Won't Be Long Before You See A KTM X-Bow On The Street
For a country so famously fond of cars, the United States has some pretty stringent rules of the road. Fortunately, that isn't stopping the X-Bow.
Will Tesla's Rivals Leave Elon Musk-Owned Twitter?
Advertisers with companies that rival Elon Musk's other ventures may think twice about investing in Twitter.
Garmin DriveSmart 76 Review: GPS With A Little Extra Security For The Road
My 1997 Toyota RAV4 lacks a few things most take for granted today. Things like SiriusXM satellite radio, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a sizeable herd of horses inside the ol' Four-Cylinder Corral with some hybrid tech in their saddle bags. Oh! And of course, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, let alone any OEM infotainment and navigation. Most of the time, my classic crossover (yes, I can say "classic" now, since it's 25 years old) never leaves its familiar stomping grounds; thus, I don't need any sort of GPS to lead the way.
SlashGear
