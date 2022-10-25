In December 2021, Tesla introduced a scaled-down mini ATV for kids modeled around the original Tesla Cyberquad, the company's unreleased full-sized ATV showcased alongside the Cybertruck in 2019. The new product was aptly named Tesla Cyberquad for kids. Besides featuring a 288 Wh battery that gave it a range of up to 15 miles, Radio Flyer — the company behind the model — says the Cyberquad for Kids can run for over an hour after a full charge. In addition, the model has a claimed top speed of 10 miles per hour and a passenger weight limit of 150 pounds. The Cyberquad for Kids retailed at a price of $1,900 and could be exclusively ordered via Tesla's online store until recently.

2 DAYS AGO