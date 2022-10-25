ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Cyberquad For Kids Recalled Over Injury Fears

In December 2021, Tesla introduced a scaled-down mini ATV for kids modeled around the original Tesla Cyberquad, the company's unreleased full-sized ATV showcased alongside the Cybertruck in 2019. The new product was aptly named Tesla Cyberquad for kids. Besides featuring a 288 Wh battery that gave it a range of up to 15 miles, Radio Flyer — the company behind the model — says the Cyberquad for Kids can run for over an hour after a full charge. In addition, the model has a claimed top speed of 10 miles per hour and a passenger weight limit of 150 pounds. The Cyberquad for Kids retailed at a price of $1,900 and could be exclusively ordered via Tesla's online store until recently.
Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Ocean: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?

With crossovers and SUVs being the U.S.'s favorite and third favorite vehicles for 2022, according to Statista, it's safe to say that the Fisker Ocean and Tesla Model Y are important releases, especially with the rise in popularity of all-electric vehicles. The Tesla Model Y and Fisker Ocean are poised to be two very similar vehicles — both feature spacious, luxurious interiors with up to seven seats, sunroofs, and powerful electric drivetrains.
How To Easily Clear The Cache In Windows 11

While cache files help a computer remember specific usage patterns and deliver a smooth user experience, too many cache files can clutter your storage. Further, corrupted cache files can cause your system to glitch, slow down loading times, and degrade the overall performance. Do you have to live with a rather slow PC, or is there something you can do about the cache files?
Garmin DriveSmart 76 Review: GPS With A Little Extra Security For The Road

My 1997 Toyota RAV4 lacks a few things most take for granted today. Things like SiriusXM satellite radio, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a sizeable herd of horses inside the ol' Four-Cylinder Corral with some hybrid tech in their saddle bags. Oh! And of course, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, let alone any OEM infotainment and navigation. Most of the time, my classic crossover (yes, I can say "classic" now, since it's 25 years old) never leaves its familiar stomping grounds; thus, I don't need any sort of GPS to lead the way.
The Dangerous Volkswagen Jetta Defect That Could Burn Your Backside

An estimated 289+ million registered vehicles are cruising the streets of the United States, and many of them have recalls. Believe it or not, there was a time when vehicle recalls were uncommon. That's not the case anymore, and it's actually more shocking if a car from any automaker isn't recalled at some point. In 2021 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued over 1,000 safety recalls impacting some 35 million vehicles and equipment.
Level's Apple Exclusive Lock+ Makes Good Use Of The iOS Home Keys Feature

When tech companies say security, they generally mean network security — that is, keeping online malefactors out of users' 1s and 0s. As the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) points out, that leaves one obvious open door for ne'er-do-wells to exploit: a literal open door. Spending a million dollars on network security does no good if bad actors can breach the target's physical security with a $10 crowbar.
