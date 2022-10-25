Falcons Trade Idea: Deal For Commanders CB William Jackson III?

The Atlanta Falcons are missing a few key cornerbacks. Could they take advantage at the trade deadline with a player rumored to be on the block?

The NFL Trade Deadline is just one week away, and the Atlanta Falcons could be buyers if they want to try and make their first postseason appearance in five years.

After surrendering 481 yards through the air on Sunday, it's safe to say the Falcons might want some help in the secondary. And given the team's current injury report, it makes sense to seek one out.

Casey Hayward suffered a shoulder injury last week that landed him on Injured Reserve (IR), which will keep him out for at least three more games. Cornerback A.J. Terrell re-aggravated his hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins suffered a concussion and has already been ruled out for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers. The team could also be without backup cornerback Dee Alford, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury.

With all of these players sidelined, adding a player like Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III could be the band-aid the Falcons need. While Jackson might not be used as a long-term option, he can act as a No. 1 cornerback. It also allows Terrell to heal at a normal pace, where Atlanta doesn't have to rush him back to action to try and reach the playoffs.

Jackson has been rumored to want out of Washington, but he confirmed last week that those whispers are false. That being said, it might behoove Washington to trade Jackson after the team has won the past two games without him and have sufficient cornerback depth.

It would only cost Atlanta a mid-round pick, and it could be a decision that can really change the trajectory of the Falcons' season.

