Kevin De Bruyne admits Manchester City made life difficult for themselves as they ground out a 1-0 win at Leicester.The midfielder’s stunning free-kick moved City top of the Premier League on Saturday, ahead of Arsenal’s game with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.Ederson needed to turn Youri Tielemans’ volley onto the bar as the Foxes chased a leveller and De Bruyne knows they were made to work.“We made it difficult for ourselves, we were a bit tired,” he told the club’s official site. “Their changes made it a different game. We didn’t keep the ball in their half but we still could...

44 MINUTES AGO