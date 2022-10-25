ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Jo Koy bringing Funny Is Funny World Tour to Stockton Arena

By The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7UFj_0iln8r8v00

Comedian Jo Koy will bring his Funny Is Funny World Tour to The Stockton Arena at 8 p.m. Nov. 18.

Tickets (starting at $35.50) are now on sale at Ticketmaster.

Koy, who began his career performing stand-up in Las Vegas coffeehouses in the mid-1990s and in recent years has sold out such high-profile venues as Radio City Music Hall, draws his comedy from family situations, many involving his teenage son.

His fourth Netflix special, “Live from the Los Angeles Forum,” premiered on the streaming service Sept. 13.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that prior to making it big, he worked at a Nordstrom Rack near the venue and would drive by it all the time. “It’s just so iconic and in your head, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’ll never happen,’ but then you convince yourself that you’re going to perform there one day. Fast-forward to 20 years later, and here I am, on that stage, and so I had to bring it.”

Koy also had a recent movie, “Easter Sunday,” which is loosely based on his own experiences and revolves around a Filipino-American family gathering for the holiday, opened in theaters Aug. 4.

Earlier this year, he and fellow comic Chelsea Handler made headlines when they ended their relationship of less than a year.

The two announced their breakup in separate Instagram posts. Handler, 47, wrote that despite things not working out, Koy “blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever.”

Koy, 51, wrote that he and Handler “will always remain great friends and always have love for one another.”

“She changed everything when I was on her show,” said Koy, who also has been featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live." “She was the modern-day Johnny Carson. When you killed it on Carson, you went to another level. The same for Chelsea's show,” he said.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle contributed to this report.

