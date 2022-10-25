Foothill, Fall River and Anderson students named Athletes of the Week (Oct. 17-22)

Four athletes — from Foothill, Anderson and Fall River high schools — highlighted their skills during games, matches and races last week.

A Foothill cross country runner placed second at a famed race in Southern California and a Fall River volleyball player led her team to an undefeated season in league.

An Anderson senior running back helped the Cubs charge into the playoffs with a crucial win on the road and a senior Foothill quarterback showed his accuracy against Chico.

Here are this week's four Shasta Family YMCA Athlete of the Week winners. Their performances occurred between Oct. 17-22.

Female Athlete of the Week winners

Jasmine Corliss

School: Foothill

Sport: Cross country

Team contributions: The foreign exchange student from Queensland, Australia, had her best performance of the season at the 74th Annual Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational.

Corliss ran three miles and finished second out of 128 runners in 19 minutes and 31 seconds during the Mt. SAC Division 4 Varsity Red Race last Friday. Corliss finished 177th out of 3,616 girls overall in an event that held 39 races last Friday and Saturday.

The Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational is held at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The meet attracts over 10,000 athletes from over 400 different schools and is known for being the largest cross country meet in the country.

Sydney Cassity

School: Fall River

Sport: Volleyball

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Cassity had 21 assists and 15 digs to help Fall River sweep Modoc last Tuesday. Fall River won the Cascade Valley League title for the first time since 2019. Fall River holds the No. 1 seed in the CIF Northern Section Division VI playoffs and host the winner of Tulelake or Loyalton next Tuesday.

Male Athlete of the Week winners

Davis Smith

School: Foothill

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Smith made his presence felt last Friday after missing his team's previous game against Red Bluff due to a shoulder injury. Smith was 9 for 13 for 214 yards with four touchdowns and ran for a 39-yard touchdown to beat Chico 47. Foothill battles Enterprise for a share of the Eastern Athletic League title this Friday.

Evan Donavan

School: Anderson

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Donavan left his mark on offense and defense during the Cubs' win over Central Valley 38-12 last Friday. Donavan had 11 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He also intercepted two passes and made four tackles, including one for loss. Anderson travels to West Valley this Friday.

