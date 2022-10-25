ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, CA

Foothill, Fall River and Anderson students named Athletes of the Week (Oct. 17-22)

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jS8vG_0iln8qGC00

Four athletes — from Foothill, Anderson and Fall River high schools — highlighted their skills during games, matches and races last week.

A Foothill cross country runner placed second at a famed race in Southern California and a Fall River volleyball player led her team to an undefeated season in league.

An Anderson senior running back helped the Cubs charge into the playoffs with a crucial win on the road and a senior Foothill quarterback showed his accuracy against Chico.

Here are this week's four Shasta Family YMCA Athlete of the Week winners. Their performances occurred between Oct. 17-22.

Female Athlete of the Week winners

Jasmine Corliss

School: Foothill

Sport: Cross country

Team contributions: The foreign exchange student from Queensland, Australia, had her best performance of the season at the 74th Annual Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational.

Corliss ran three miles and finished second out of 128 runners in 19 minutes and 31 seconds during the Mt. SAC Division 4 Varsity Red Race last Friday. Corliss finished 177th out of 3,616 girls overall in an event that held 39 races last Friday and Saturday.

The Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational is held at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The meet attracts over 10,000 athletes from over 400 different schools and is known for being the largest cross country meet in the country.

Sydney Cassity

School: Fall River

Sport: Volleyball

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Cassity had 21 assists and 15 digs to help Fall River sweep Modoc last Tuesday. Fall River won the Cascade Valley League title for the first time since 2019. Fall River holds the No. 1 seed in the CIF Northern Section Division VI playoffs and host the winner of Tulelake or Loyalton next Tuesday.

Male Athlete of the Week winners

Davis Smith

School: Foothill

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Smith made his presence felt last Friday after missing his team's previous game against Red Bluff due to a shoulder injury. Smith was 9 for 13 for 214 yards with four touchdowns and ran for a 39-yard touchdown to beat Chico 47. Foothill battles Enterprise for a share of the Eastern Athletic League title this Friday.

Evan Donavan

School: Anderson

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Donavan left his mark on offense and defense during the Cubs' win over Central Valley 38-12 last Friday. Donavan had 11 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He also intercepted two passes and made four tackles, including one for loss. Anderson travels to West Valley this Friday.

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire burns an acre of vegetation in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. 2:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department says that firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire burning near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive on Saturday. When crews arrived they saw that the fire was burning near the Churn Creek drainage on an open and...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals

LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified

CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
CHICO, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

The Tricks & Treats of the Shasta County Far-Right Horror Show

On Nov. 8, voters in Shasta County will have the opportunity to put the final nail in the coffin of a horrific far-right extremist movement, which took over the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last February with the recall of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. Since the recall, the Board of Supervisors has been composed of a hard-right 3-2 majority. A vote for Erin Resner for District 1 Shasta County Supervisor and a vote for Browning in District 5 will swing the Board of Supervisors back to a moderate Republican majority. Resner and Browning received the most votes in the primary election against their far-right competitors last June.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip

CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
CHICO, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Tela Juanita Donahue Lake, 1959-2022

Tela “Starhawk” Juanita (Donahue) Lake, 63, of Redding, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022. Youngest daughter and one of eight, she was a member of the Yurok Tribe and grew up in Del Norte County. Tela was a homemaker, author, medicine woman, and Sundancer. She had a love for family: spending time together camping, storytelling, gathering rocks, and at sweat lodge ceremonies. She loved to find agates, go on trips to the high country, and attend tribal events. She could find a four-leaf clover anywhere.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Haunted House at the Monolith

The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
REDDING, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Redding, CA

Could a trip to Redding, CA, be on your list? If the answer is yes, knowing the best eateries within the area is essential. We delve into an insightful review of the best restaurants in Redding, CA. Moonstone Bistro. $$$ | (530) 241-3663 | WEBSITE. The Moonstone Bistro restaurant was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted DUI driver heads back to prison after serving time for crash that killed Kristina Chesterman

CHICO, Calif. - The drunk driver convicted in the crash that killed a Chico State nursing student is headed back to prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking in Ohio. Riley Hoover was sentenced to 7 years in prison for DUI and hit and run for the deadly crash in Chico in 2013. Hoover hit and killed Kristina Chesterman as she was riding her bike on Nord Avenue.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Student taken into custody after making threats toward Red Bluff High

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A student was taken into custody after making threatening comments toward the school on Friday, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said the student was found off campus and was taken into custody. Police said the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack

REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland

ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

2K+
Followers
953
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy