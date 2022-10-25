ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Briefs: Free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors for seniors

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago

Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Corner, 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.

Registration is not required, but a form of I.D. is needed to show proof of Richland County residency. This event and complimentary smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are funded by the Richland County Senior Services Levy. For additional information, contact Karen Hagerman at 567-247-6487.

‘Shred It’ Day with E-Waste Collection provided in Galion

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a "Shred It" Day, with electronics recycling also provided. This free community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the parking lot behind the chamber office in Galion, off North Union St between Harding Way West and West Church Street.

Community members are invited to bring up to 10 electronic items (such as keyboards, monitors, old TVs, cell phones, etc.) and up to five boxes (“bankers’ boxes”) of unwanted paperwork to be destroyed safely and securely, free of charge.

MARCA will be on site at "Shred It" Day to receive the boxes, which will be taken back to its facility for secure shredding. CTR Holdings of Crestline will administer the electronics recycling.

In observation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, monetary donations will also be accepted during the event, for presentation to the Galion Pink Ladies, who provide direct financial assistance to cancer patients in the community.

For more information, please contact Miranda Jones at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, at 419-468-7737.

Teddy Bear Concert at the library

The Renaissance Theatre will host the first of its three Teddy Bear Concerts of the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. "The Spooky Old House" concert will be held in the community room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, 43 W. Third St. in Downtown Mansfield.

The performance features a humorous Halloween story brought to life through audience participation, interactive storytelling with local actors, and live musicians from the Mansfield Symphony.

Geared to children ages 2 through 10, each Teddy Bear Concert offers small audience sizes, lights up, and low sound levels to allow audience members with autism and other sensory-processing disorders to be accommodated at this performance.

Tickets are free for “The Spooky Old House,” thanks to additional generous support from Nationwide Children’s, The Ohio Arts Council, and Sharon Granter, in memory of her late husband, Don.

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Public Health closed Oct. 31

MARION—Due to a staff in-service/training, Marion Public Health will be closed on Monday, Oct. 31. The closing will affect the WIC, administration, vital statistics, environmental health, nursing, policy & planning, and emergency preparedness divisions. Marion Public Health will resume normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
columbusneighborhoods.org

Mansfield Reformatory – Driving with Darbee

The Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. It was built between 1886 and 1910 and remained in operation until 1990, when a United States Federal Court ruling ordered the facility to be closed. Architectural historian Jeff Darbee takes a tour of the facility to learn more about its history and paranormal activity.
MANSFIELD, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Extends Closure of SR 4 in Marion County

The Prospect Street bridge, which is State Route 4 in Marion County, which was originally slated to open in mid-November will now remain closed through Fall of 2023. Initially, the project was intended to replace the bridge deck, or driving surface only. However, once crews began deck removal, it became...
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Two people found dead in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — Two people were found dead following a house fire in Akron on Tuesday morning. Members of the Akron Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Carpenter Street at approximately 10 a.m. Upon arriving, Akron fire crews found the residence fully engulfed in flames.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy