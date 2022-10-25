Briefs: Free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors for seniors

Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Corner, 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.

Registration is not required, but a form of I.D. is needed to show proof of Richland County residency. This event and complimentary smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are funded by the Richland County Senior Services Levy. For additional information, contact Karen Hagerman at 567-247-6487.

‘Shred It’ Day with E-Waste Collection provided in Galion

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a "Shred It" Day, with electronics recycling also provided. This free community event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the parking lot behind the chamber office in Galion, off North Union St between Harding Way West and West Church Street.

Community members are invited to bring up to 10 electronic items (such as keyboards, monitors, old TVs, cell phones, etc.) and up to five boxes (“bankers’ boxes”) of unwanted paperwork to be destroyed safely and securely, free of charge.

MARCA will be on site at "Shred It" Day to receive the boxes, which will be taken back to its facility for secure shredding. CTR Holdings of Crestline will administer the electronics recycling.

In observation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, monetary donations will also be accepted during the event, for presentation to the Galion Pink Ladies, who provide direct financial assistance to cancer patients in the community.

For more information, please contact Miranda Jones at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, at 419-468-7737.

Teddy Bear Concert at the library

The Renaissance Theatre will host the first of its three Teddy Bear Concerts of the 2022-23 Mechanics Bank Education Series at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. "The Spooky Old House" concert will be held in the community room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, 43 W. Third St. in Downtown Mansfield.

The performance features a humorous Halloween story brought to life through audience participation, interactive storytelling with local actors, and live musicians from the Mansfield Symphony.

Geared to children ages 2 through 10, each Teddy Bear Concert offers small audience sizes, lights up, and low sound levels to allow audience members with autism and other sensory-processing disorders to be accommodated at this performance.

Tickets are free for “The Spooky Old House,” thanks to additional generous support from Nationwide Children’s, The Ohio Arts Council, and Sharon Granter, in memory of her late husband, Don.