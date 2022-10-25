Read full article on original website
Related
i70sports.com
Altamont Volleyball Season Ends With Regional Quarterfinal Loss
The Altamont volleyball season has come to an end. The Lady Indians lost a three set matchup to Patoka 25-22, 17-25, 19-25 in the fourth quarterfinal game of the South Central 1A Regional on Tuesday night. Altamont finishes the season with a final record of 11-20-2.
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Fall to Shelbyville in Regional Semifinals
The Vandalia volleyball season has come to a close after the Lady Vandals fell to host Shelbyville 25-27, 19-25 in the second semifinal game of the Shelbyville 2A Regional on Tuesday night. The loss puts the Lady Vandals with a final season record of 19-14-1, their 6th straight winning season in a row.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
WAND TV
Fact Check: Red Tail Run Golf Course not being sold
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District told WAND News it has no plans to sell Red Tail Run Golf Club. It comes after online rumors that the golf course was being sold to Howard Buffet. The Park District also said there are no plans to reopen Scoville...
wlds.com
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
WAND TV
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
foxillinois.com
Man shot outside Third Base Sports Bar, sheriff says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is hospitalized after a reported shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to the Third Base Sports Bar, 2900 Lowell Avenue, for possible shots fired outside the bar. The suspects reportedly fled before...
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
Mattoon Fire Department responds to structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A possible structure fire happened on Tuesday night in Mattoon. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Pine at 5:41p.m. where they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Fire crews advanced a hose line through the […]
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
Herald & Review
Detective Jason Hesse's body cam video of vehicle ramming
Warning: This video contains graphic language. The Decatur Police detective cries out as he is struck by the force of the impact.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
Post Register
Fast-food employee arrested for throwing drink at drive-thru customer, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Authorities in Illinois have identified a fast-food employee accused of throwing a drink at a customer. Police said Tyeisha Pack, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery. The Springfield Police Department said Pack allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a customer in a...
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
WAND TV
Man accused of shooting Decatur woman, Mary E. Bond, found guilty of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur was found guilty of first degree murder. Lamar T. Williams, 44, was charged on seven separate counts, and during his bench trial proceedings, a judge found him guilty of Murder with strong probability to kill/ injure, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.
Comments / 0