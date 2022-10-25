ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, IL

Related
i70sports.com

Altamont Volleyball Season Ends With Regional Quarterfinal Loss

The Altamont volleyball season has come to an end. The Lady Indians lost a three set matchup to Patoka 25-22, 17-25, 19-25 in the fourth quarterfinal game of the South Central 1A Regional on Tuesday night. Altamont finishes the season with a final record of 11-20-2.
ALTAMONT, IL
i70sports.com

Lady Vandals Fall to Shelbyville in Regional Semifinals

The Vandalia volleyball season has come to a close after the Lady Vandals fell to host Shelbyville 25-27, 19-25 in the second semifinal game of the Shelbyville 2A Regional on Tuesday night. The loss puts the Lady Vandals with a final season record of 19-14-1, their 6th straight winning season in a row.
VANDALIA, IL
WAND TV

Fact Check: Red Tail Run Golf Course not being sold

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District told WAND News it has no plans to sell Red Tail Run Golf Club. It comes after online rumors that the golf course was being sold to Howard Buffet. The Park District also said there are no plans to reopen Scoville...
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield

A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man shot outside Third Base Sports Bar, sheriff says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is hospitalized after a reported shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to the Third Base Sports Bar, 2900 Lowell Avenue, for possible shots fired outside the bar. The suspects reportedly fled before...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Mattoon Fire Department responds to structure fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A possible structure fire happened on Tuesday night in Mattoon. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Pine at 5:41p.m. where they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Fire crews advanced a hose line through the […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Altercation at Springfield Wendy's

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Man accused of shooting Decatur woman, Mary E. Bond, found guilty of first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur was found guilty of first degree murder. Lamar T. Williams, 44, was charged on seven separate counts, and during his bench trial proceedings, a judge found him guilty of Murder with strong probability to kill/ injure, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.
DECATUR, IL

