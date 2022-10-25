ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Totally You Hair Salon celebrates 25th anniversary

By Voleer Thomas
 4 days ago
A passion for styling hair has helped Beverly Taylor-Johnson succeed in business for a quarter of a century as owner of Totally You Hair Salon in southeast Gainesville.

Taylor-Johnson, 49, graduated from Eastside High School in 1991 along with earning a cosmetology certificate through Santa Fe College’s dual enrollment program.

She began her hair-styling career working at Bly's Hair Salon, Faces Hair Salon and S&W Hair Salon.

“I learned how to cut hair at the age of seven by my grandfather,” Taylor-Johnson said. “I never thought I would be in this field. It’s very surreal. Once I opened, I never thought about 25 years. I’ve been taking it one day at a time.”

Salon's name gives glory to God

Taylor-Johnson said the meaning behind the hair salon’s name is to give God the glory while honoring her clients.

“I prayed about the name of the salon and thought of Totally You,” Taylor-Johnson said. “I owe it all to you — to God — and when I work it is totally about my clients.”

The salon opens Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1633 SE First Ave.

Taylor-Johnson offers shampoo, styling and hair relaxers to her clients with prices ranging from $35 to $50.

She said the salon will be offering $25 shampoos and styles to celebrate the salon’s 25th anniversary through November.

“I want to be mindful of them (clients) when it comes to the prices,” Taylor-Johnson said. “It worked for me all these years.”

Taylor-Johnson said she has persevered through the pandemic by being extra careful.

“I was really cautious about disinfecting after each client, providing masks, and the amount of people I allowed in the salon went from four to five people to one to two people and we practiced social distancing,” Taylor-Johnson said.

Talking to her clients while styling their hair are her most treasured moments, Taylor-Johnson said.

“I love interacting with my clients,” Taylor-Johnson said, adding that her success is due in no small part to the support of her mother, Judy Taylor. “That’s what I enjoy most. My clients can come to me without judgment.”

Taylor-Johnson has been working independently since the age of 20 and said she would not have it any other way. Totally You Hair Salon opened its first location at 1724 SE First Ave. in a building she now owns and leases to members of the community.

The salon’s current location at 1633 SE First Ave. has been operating there for the last 12 years.

Taylor-Johnson, the mother of three and the grandmother of six, said her future plan is to have a salon with 20 stations for hairdressers, barbers, nail techs and a spa.

Keeping and expanding her business in East Gainesville is very important to her, Taylor-Johnson said.

Daughter follows in mother's footsteps

Her daughter, Eloise McKinney, 28, is following in her mother’s footsteps and has a station in the salon dedicated to her locs business called Ellavated Locs.

McKinney said she grew up in the salon where she would practice styling hair on the mannequins, cleaned towels, swept hair off the floor and started shampooing hair at the age of 10.

“When you’re doing what you love, it never feels like work,” McKinney said.

After working full-time as a medical assistant at UF Health Shands and on the side serving one client a day with her hair styling business, McKinney in May of last year decided to work full-time on developing Ellavated Locs. She schedules appointments on her website at ellavatedlocs.as.me.

Like her mother, McKinney said she loves the connection she creates with her clients.

“I love to communicate with my clients,” McKinney said. “I love the bond that we build during the hair sessions. This is where friends become family.”

McKinney congratulated her mother on her success and thanked her for the inspiration and confidence she instilled in her at a young age.

“I am so proud of my mom,” McKinney said. “It gives me goosebumps to see how far she’s come and to follow in her footsteps.”

Demetris O’Neal said Taylor-Johnson has been her hairdresser for 25 years.

“It’s great for the salon to be open for 25 years,” O’Neal said. “Not many people have those accomplishments. I congratulate her for staying true to herself.”

Kimberly Sercey has also been a client of Taylor-Johnson's for many years.

“It’s feels like a healing when I come here,” Sercey said. “I don’t let anybody do my hair. I trust her to do what’s best for me.”

As Taylor-Johnson was giving Sercey a finger wave hairstyle, Sercey also commended her for the strong friendship they've built that is akin to the love family members have for each other.

“It’s more than a friendship,” Sercey said. “I can confide in her. We enjoy talking about our families together. We are like family.”

To schedule an appointment with Totally You Hair Salon, call 352-379-0040.

