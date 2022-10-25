Read full article on original website
Related
Gleason delivers resignation letter to Genesee County commissioners. Here’s what it says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county Board of Commissioners has accepted former Clerk-Register John Gleason’s resignation just one day after he entered a plea deal with prosecutors that required him to leave his position and never seek local office again. “Although in 2020, the people of Genesee County again...
Genesee County judge to decide if Snyder’s criminal Flint water charges get dropped
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm may be headed to a new position as a federal judge, but before she goes, she’s expected to decide whether criminal charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder are dropped. Behm heard oral arguments on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from Flint...
abc12.com
Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
WNEM
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Prescription drug take back day happening Saturday in Flint, Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Individuals in Flint and Genesee County with unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them this weekend during a national event. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the GCPC encourage all Genesee County residents to clear out their medicine cabinets and dispose of their unused prescription medications at one of the drop box locations.
WNEM
Bay City’s new public safety director focused on future
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a hectic week for the Bay City Department of Public Safety. A high-speed chase ended when a truck crashed into a townhome Tuesday night, and police took another man into custody Thursday afternoon after an armed standoff. This all happened amid the new...
WNEM
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Macomb County officials issue warning ahead of election: Menacing voters is illegal and those who do it will be prosecuted
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is issuing a warning ahead of next week’s election: menacing voters is illegal. Lucido says “everyone should feel safe exercising their voting rights.”
wsgw.com
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
Spinal Column
Wright, Morrow set to go to trial in February 2023
Judge Andrew Cohen has granted the request of the attorneys for Jesse Wright and Steven Morrow to wait until February 2023 for their trial date. The duo appeared before the judge in Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. Judge Cohen asked the attorneys to follow-up with his secretary to select a suitable trial date. All those involved estimated that the trial would take three to four days.
WNEM
Saginaw man facing nine felony charges
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
WNEM
Davison woman killed in hit and run
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Rochester Hills that left a Davison woman dead. The crash happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:21 a.m. Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was fatally injured by...
WNEM
A new purpose for old Buick City site is closer to reality
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley calls it “a game changer.”. Neeley is talking about money aimed at bringing new activity to the dormant Buick City site. Earlier this week, the City of Flint announced the use of $3.25 million in ARPA funds toward redevelopment of the brownfield.
WNEM
Atherton Community Schools taking new security measures following recent threats
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Atherton Community Schools is resorting to new security measures following recent threats made to the district. Superintendent John Ploof sent a letter to parents today about the new measures, saying it’s “unfortunate that these measures need to be implemented.”. “Due to the recent airdrop...
WNEM
A big turnout for National Drug Take Back Day
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day took place Saturday, Oct. 29 where hundreds of pills, needles, inhalers and more were collected in the parking lot of Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. “I’m grateful. I really am because it’s been storing in my basement,” said...
Comments / 1