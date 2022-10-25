ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 121

steve heryford
4d ago

I'm more concerned about Nacy Pelosi's husband and his mysterious wealth and dealings. What a hit piece. Democrats are the true insurrectionists.

Reply(28)
78
Liz Batterson
4d ago

Fact checking just met actual journalism. Sadly the two don’t go well. There is not a shred of evidence her husband would profit from being governor. If media wants to bark up that tree start with Pelosi and all the other members of federal government! Their net worth seems to grow exponentially every year in office.

Reply(3)
34
David Richmond
4d ago

I've never seen so many blatant attacks in an election, especially not from the media yet we the people are supposed to believe the media is unbiased lmao

Reply(2)
40
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Don’t Fret, Portlander: Your Fellow Voters Are Confused, Too

Election season can be overwhelming. You open your ballot and not only do you not have an opinion on most of the measures—you’re not so sure you understand the questions. A few words of comfort: First, we’ve provided you with endorsements offering our advice on every contested race and ballot measure in the Portland metro area. If you want to dig deeper, there’s video of every conversation we had with candidates.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Editorial: Betsy Johnson is not a spoiler

Polls all seem to indicate that the race for governor is a toss-up between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Meanwhile, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson’s expected share of the vote lags the others by double digits. We won’t know how this intensely competitive race will turn out for...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Drazan argues for new leadership with her message for change

It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Top takeaways from the Hardesty-Gonzalez debate

Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off on Oct. 27. in a live debate hosted by KOIN News ahead of the November general election. Following a close race in the May primaries, the candidates are now in a run-off for a seat on the Portland city council.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
PORTLAND, OR
FiveThirtyEight

Could A Republican Really Win The Oregon Governor’s Race?

Will Oregon elect its first Republican governor in 40 years? According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, the race is a dead heat between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Third party candidate Betsy Johnson is also getting notable support and could draw votes from Kotek.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Shemia Fagan Discusses Oregon Voter Intimidation

Shemia Fagan Discusses Oregon Voter Intimidation: PARKLAND, Oregon (KOIN) — After a series of incidents, including the appearance of armed persons at polling booths in one county of Arizona, authorities have decided to increase security at ballot drop boxes across the state. Concerned about the possibility of voter intimidation,...
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon governor candidates: What would they do to address homelessness?

Homelessness is the top policy concern for Oregon voters and it will be top-of-mind as they cast their votes for governor this fall. City and county government officials have historically been the frontline decision makers on how to approach homelessness but many people fault Oregon’s top leaders including Democratic Gov. Kate Brown for failing to take bold action as the state’s long running homelessness and affordable housing crises snowballed in recent years.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics

On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session

In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan

My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy